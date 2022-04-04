Top ranked safety Caleb Downs talks spring practice in Tuscaloosa

Caleb Downs, the No. 1 safety in the country from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, took a couple of spring visits this past weekend. He visited Alabama on Saturday prior to his trip to Ohio State the following day. He is no a stranger to Tuscaloosa which has also included visits last spring and summer.

"It was a really good visit," Downs said. "I got to go to meetings with players and had a meeting with Coach Saban. I got to watch practice and be on field for a competitive scrimmage.

"My mom and dad went with me. It was different because I got to spend time in meetings and with new DB coach, TRob (Travaris Robinson). Some of the questions I had is what they do off-the-field to help players. Coach Saban addressed it while we were there."

Alabama's key message is come here, get developed, and the next man up in the secondary. He had an open conversation with Coach Saban about where he sees him fitting into the defense.

"It's like talking with the person with all the secrets in the field you're looking into," the top safety said of his meeting with Coach Saban. "He said he knows what it takes to have and run this program to get guys to the next level.

"He sees me playing the Star position like Brian Branch, Malachi Moore and Minkah Fitzpatrick. I have a relationship with Travaris Robinson, Charles Kelly and Sam Petito. I watched film with the DBs in the meeting room."

Downs said he spoke with several Crimson Tide players including Branch, Moore, Jermaine Burton, Terrion Arnold and Jordan Battle. He also spent time with a few other recruits who were in town like Arch Manning, Justice Haynes and Dylan Lonergan.

"What stood out to me about the visit was just seeing what the players had said about their spring and how things have been going," Downs said.

The 6-foot, 190-pound athlete will announce his official visit schedule in the near future. He will take officials to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He is also deciding between Florida, Miami and North Carolina for the final visit. Alabama will remain a top contender in his recruitment.

"I like the winning tradition there," Downs said after camping at Alabama in June. "The coaches are great, the facilities are top-tier, and I also like the all the other people around the football program, too."