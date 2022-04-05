Top OLB in 2024 loves Alabama culture

Sammy Brown, the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2024 class, visited Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday. He collected offer No. 18 from the University of Alabama during the visit. He was joined by his father and younger brother. It was a thrilling day for the Brown family.

"Definitely a super exciting offer to have,” Brown said after Coach Saban extended an offer. "Alabama, as everyone knows, is a super-highly thought of program by everyone and a very honorable offer to have.

"I love the culture that Alabama has as a whole. I had a great time, and it was an overall great trip. The best part was probably getting to meet with Coach Saban. You always see him on TV and in articles. So it was super surreal to actually meet him in real life. He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time, so it was really cool to meet him.

"We talked a little about my football (skills) and what he liked, things like physicality and speed, but also Alabama football, too; how they structure things and why they structure things the way they do. It’s funny we were actually able to talk a little fishing because he has a place on Lake Burton which is about 45 minutes north of where we live. So we actually fish some of the same waters for trout."

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore enjoyed watching the Tide's practice on Monday afternoon. He also enjoyed hanging around a few other Alabama coaches including defensive coordinator Pete Golding and his area recruiter, Joe Cox.

"I love the way they practice," he said. "It’s super intense and super high pace. There’s no slacking at those practices. You’re always going to be doing something. There’s no music, no silliness, no slacking off. It’s just pure work.

"That’s directly related to why they’re so good. Having those intense practices and such is going to produce mentally and physically tough players. Which is exactly what Alabama has.

"I spent a good part of the day with Coach Golding and Coach Cox. Both of them were great. Coach Cox was actually semi-friends with my dad, so we hit off pretty good there.

"Coach Golding is an awesome guy. Super high energy and definitely knows what he’s talking about. Sitting in that defensive meeting was like an auction house. Going a million miles an hour. I love his energy and the way he coaches his linebackers."

Brown said he will “for sure" return to Alabama. He does not have any favorites at this time and hopes to trim down a list sometime after his junior season.

"Definitely their culture," the Peach State product said when asked what he likes about Alabama. "That’s definitely played a role in their performance on the field. They don’t goof off. They don’t mess around or anything. They go straight to business and to work. They’re one of the best teams ever because of that."

Brown recorded 51 tackles and 750 yards rushing during his junior season in only six and a half games after suffering a right leg injury.

