Top linebacker target Malik Bryant envisioning Alabama

Malik Bryant, the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country, visited Alabama this past weekend. Bryant spent the weekend in Tuscaloosa with his mom and brother. He has been recruited by Alabama for more than a year.

"I enjoyed my visit being my first time there," Bryant said. "I truly felt at home and was literally visualizing myself there."

Bryant said Alabama is recruiting him to play Jack linebacker. He has the ability to rush off the edge with the versatility of playing in the box on third down. He rushed from the outside edge during his junior season at IMG Academy.

"I feel like I can fit right into their system and play well," he said. "I've played in a similar system to theirs. Coach Saban basically told me that he enjoyed turning on my tape and how I have an explosive first step. He talked about how I can make an impact in their system if I apply myself and I'll be a potential first round pick if I stay on track."

The Orlando native will announce his final four on May 1 with a decision date schedule for July 23. It's safe to say Alabama will make the cut as Bryant plans to return to Tuscaloosa in June for another unofficial visit

"I like how they take care of their players," he said. "I also like the amount of money they put in just to make sure their players stay healthy. They make sure their players are getting the right treatment and things like that. That's what really stuck out to me. That, and just how much the players really enjoy being there.

“I have a really good connection with all my former teammates that attend Alabama (Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell). They were basically just telling me about the structure and system, but at the same time you're gonna have fun playing football."