Top JuCo WR Malik Benson breaks down his commitment to Alabama

Malik Benson, the top junior college wide receiver in the country, announced his commitment on Tuesday to Alabama. Benson took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. Benson told BamaInsider that his decision came down between Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, but he knew after his official visit with Crimson Tide where he would commit.

Benson had a sensational freshman campaign at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he amassed 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 10.4 100m speed helped set the NJCAA single season record for yards per-reception (28.6)

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver is recruited by Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. He will graduate from Hutchinson in December.

"I talked to Alabama few days before I received the official offer," Benson said during the spring. "They said they were going to evaluate my film. They didn't want to just offer me just to offer. They wanted to take the time to evaluate me and wanted the offer to mean something.

"That meant a lot to me. I am glad they took the time to really look at my film before offering me. I knew if they offered me then it was meant to be."

Benson has been clocked at a 10.4 in the 100m. He compares his game to former Alabama wide receivers like Henry Ruggs and Jameson Williams. One of his favorite players is Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

