Top 2020 Alabama targets: Quarterback
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Will the University of Alabama sign an elite quarterback in the 2020 class? Alabama signed one of its best classes in 2019 which included two quarterbacks. Alabama will look to add at least one top-flight player at the position in 2020. The Crimson Tide has a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Steve Sarkisian. Coach Sark has started recruiting a few of the nation's top gunslingers.
2019 signees
2020 targets
Beck earned a scholarship offer from Alabama when he attended the Tide's camp last summer. He was a Florida baseball commitment at the time. Beck outshined many top quarterbacks who attended Alabama's camp in the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes. It's very rare for Alabama to extend a committable offer at the position prior to a player's junior season. Beck was an exception.
He committed to Alabama a few weeks later. He was unranked and mostly unknown as a football prospect. However, he became well known during his junior season. He completed 209-of-356 passes for 3,862 yards and 39 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He also led Mandarin High School to its first state championship which included five touchdown passes in the 37-35 win against Miami-Columbus.
Beck re-opened his recruitment in January stating coaching staff changes as the main reason. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley became the head coach at Maryland while quarterbacks coach Dan Enos became the offensive coordinator at Miami.
Alabama remains strongly in the mix for Beck's signature.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news