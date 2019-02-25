Beck earned a scholarship offer from Alabama when he attended the Tide's camp last summer. He was a Florida baseball commitment at the time. Beck outshined many top quarterbacks who attended Alabama's camp in the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes. It's very rare for Alabama to extend a committable offer at the position prior to a player's junior season. Beck was an exception.

He committed to Alabama a few weeks later. He was unranked and mostly unknown as a football prospect. However, he became well known during his junior season. He completed 209-of-356 passes for 3,862 yards and 39 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He also led Mandarin High School to its first state championship which included five touchdown passes in the 37-35 win against Miami-Columbus.

Beck re-opened his recruitment in January stating coaching staff changes as the main reason. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley became the head coach at Maryland while quarterbacks coach Dan Enos became the offensive coordinator at Miami.

Alabama remains strongly in the mix for Beck's signature.