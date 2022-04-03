Top 15 recruit eager to earn offer from Coach Saban

Kam Pringle, 2024 Rivals100 offensive tackle from Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina, has visited a lot of schools. He has collected dozens of scholarship offers. He took his first-ever visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The University of Alabama has yet to extend an offer. The expectation is an offer will come in June at a Nick Saban Football Camp after seeing Pringle for the first time this weekend.

"It was great," Pringle said. "I really enjoyed it. It was my first time being in Tuscaloosa. I enjoyed talking to Coach Saban and Coach Wolford. I went there with my uncles. They had a good time, too.

"I think my biggest takeaway from the visit was just the realness they showed me. They are upfront and honest. They told me what I needed to hear rather than what I wanted to hear. I liked that.

"Coach Saban said in order for him to offer a guy he wants to see him in camp. He said he loves my build and that I look great. He said he loves my film, but still wants me to come to camp. If that's what it takes for me to get my foot in the door at Alabama then I'll do it."

Alabama prefers in-person evaluations prior to extending scholarship offers. Some may announce an offer from Alabama, but still must participate in camp before it becomes committable. Pringle is eager to earn an offer from Nick Saban.

"It doesn't upset me," he said. "If that's how the best coach of all-time prefers to do things then that's how it is. That's why they are in the position they are in. It really excites me. I am going to go back in June and put on a show for Coach Saban."

Pringle toured the facilities, attended the Tide's spring scrimmage, spoke with coaches and took plenty of photos. Recruits also enjoyed lunch in the president's suite at Bryant-Denny Stadium which included burgers, wings, fries (regular and sweet potato) and several desserts.

"We made our way down to the field after lunch where we watched all the action," Pringle said. "I liked it. It was one of the only full contact scrimmages I've seen. Guys were flying around and competing. They were out there knocking heads.

"I was definitely watching the offensive tackles. I watched Tyler Booker. We went to a few of the same Under Armour camps when he was at IMG. I was just seeing how things were going with him since he arrived at Bama."

The No. 2 offensive tackle in 2024 had a candid conversation with Alabama offensive line coach, Eric Wolford.

"He told me that he was really interested in me," Pringle said. "He told me that he wants me to come play for Alabama. He called me to his office after practice. We had a good one-on-one conversation.

"He told me some real stuff. He also said he felt like I was one of the top, if not the top, offensive lineman in the country. He said I have all the tools to get it done. He said to keep working and not become complacent."

Alabama made a strong first impression on the mammoth lineman, and he has high interest in the Tide despite having to wait for an offer until camp.

"I just really like the coaches," he said. "Everyone has nice facilities, cool jerseys and all the materialistic stuff, but when it comes to making a decision it's all about the people who are there; coaches, the people who are in charge of player personnel, the athletic trainers and so on. Everyone at Alabama was so down-to-earth and real. They are not just trying to be your friend. They treat you like they treat their players.”

Pringle is considering spring game visits to Clemson and Georgia. He currently plans to attend summer camps at Alabama and Miami.