We understand you have plenty of options when it comes to Alabama Crimson Tide coverage, but our staff would sincerely appreciate an opportunity to earn your business. Scroll down below to read 10 reasons we feel you'd get the best bang for your buck at BamaInsider.com!

Click here to get $75 to the Adidas store and 25% your annual subscription (while supplies last)

Click here to get 30-days free

Talk of Champions | Practice Observations

Here are the top 10 reasons to subscribe to BamaInsider.com

1. Customer satisfaction

Once you become a member, you’ll see why our site has an extremely high subscriber retention rate. We bring the news to you first and make sure your membership needs are promptly met. | Email Kyle Henderson at kyle@bamainsider.com right now for questions about becoming a subscriber!

2. Recruiting nuggets from Andrew Bone

When it comes to Alabama recruiting, no one has more recruiting nuggets than Andrew Bone.

3. Community

We have premium subscribers from all walks of life. From former alumni to college students, to multi-decade season ticket holders, see why the Talk of Champions message board is the place for Crimson Tide talk!

4. The staff

Andrew Bone is our lead recruiting analyst and has been covering Alabama football for over a decade, Tony Tsoukalas is one of the most talented team reporters in the market, and Kyle Henderson who is the managing editor and publisher is regarded as one of the premier publishers at Rivals.com.

5. Exclusive content

Every day, you’ll get something new to read from a staff that covers the team right from Tuscaloosa. Know the news first, get well-written, and quality coverage you can count on that will be exclusive to you as a premium subscriber.

6. In-depth team analysis

Our staff provides the most in-depth analysis of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the week and after each college football Saturday. From written reports to exclusive video content, you’ll get it all!

7. Gear discount

Right now, if you sign up for a premium subscription to BamaInsider.com, you’ll get an eCard of 75$ to the Adidas store and 25% off your annual subscription!

8. Fewer ads

Scroll the site with ease. No ads slowing you down to get the coverage you deserve. Get the news and interact on the message board without pop-up ads slowing you down.

9. Ticket exchange

Get tickets, swap tickets with fellow Alabama fans on our ticket exchange boards, which is a private community.

10. Trial period

We also have a 30-day free trial where you can access the site and give us a chance to earn your business!

Click here to get $75 to the Adidas store and 25% your annual subscription (while supplies last)

Click here to get 30-days free