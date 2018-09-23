Below is a list of the highest graded players against Texas A&M from PFF



Note: Minimum 35 total snaps

1. Quinnen Williams | DT | 37 Snaps | Grade of 87.7

Williams continues his very high level of play and graded out with a team-high of 87.7. His pass rush grade was 78.0, second highest on the team behind Isaiah Buggs and had three pressures on the day.

2. Tua Taogvailoa | QB | 52 Snaps | Grade of 83.4

This was the most snaps that Tua has seen in any game at Alabama and he continued to flourish leading the Alabama offense through three quarters. He was 22 of 30 passing for 387-yards with 4 touchdown passes and was kept clean on the day.

3. Irv Smith | TE | 38 Snaps | Grade of 81.9

Smith has turned into quite the weapon for Alabama and he had a downfield route running grade of 84.7 which was the highest on the team, impressive for a tight end. He recorded 4 receptions for 74-yards, with a longest of 42-yards.

4. Isaiah Buggs | DE | 46 Snaps | Grade of 80.2

Buggs had his best game of the season against Texas A&M recording 7 tackles and 3 quarterback sacks with 2 additional quarterback hurries.

5. Patrick Surtain | DB | 74 Snaps | 77.8

Three players saw 74 snaps on Saturday against Texas A&M: Mack Wilson, Trevon Diggs, and True Freshman Patrick Surtain. Surtain had an overall grade of 77.8 which was third overall on the Alabama defense. Think about that…

He was targeted 7 times on the day allowing just 3 receptions for 42-yards. On the season, he’s been targeted 21 times allowing 7 receptions for 79-yards and 0 touchdowns.

