Alabama accomplished some late transfer business last week, adding Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Trey Amos and UAB safety Jaylen Key from the portal. The pair of defensive backs bring the Crimson Tide’s offseason transfer additions to five, as it brought in Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner last month after landing Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre and Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall over the winter.

Now that Alabama’s offseason shopping appears to be done, here’s how I ranked the Tide’s transfer haul in terms of importance for the coming season.