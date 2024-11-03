Tony's takes: Predicting the 12-team College Football Playoff

Alabama sat out a spooky Halloween weekend while a few college football pretenders were unmasked to reveal their true selves.





Despite suffering a pair of losses last month, the Crimson Tide enters November in control of its playoff destiny due to this year’s 12-team field.





While playoff scenarios are tricky, we’re fortunate enough to have experts such as Paul Finebaum to explain how two-loss Alabama doesn’t have any room for error here on out. All jokes aside, we’ll get some actual playoff insight on Tuesday when the College Football Playoff selection committee will reveal its first of six rankings at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.





Ahead of Tuesday’s initial rankings, I’m using this column to look into the future and project the final playoff field. I made sure to include a few twists and turns and ended up sending Alabama on a unique cross-country road trip in the first round. With that said pour yourself a drink, and let’s dive in as I peer into my crystal ball.



