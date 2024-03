For a former math teacher, Alabama’s NCAA Tournament run has got to be puzzling. The numbers Nate Oats so often relies on tell him the Crimson Tide shouldn’t be here.

Heading into Saturday’s Elite Eight clash against Clemson, Alabama ranked fourth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency but just 104th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Oats will be the first to tell you, that equation rarely yields a Final Four team.