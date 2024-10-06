Tony's takes: Is Alabama's season sunk after loss to Vanderbilt?

Alabama helped add a new project to Vanderbilt’s construction plans in the south end zone of FirstBank Stadium. So when it comes time to replace a torn-down goalpost, maybe Kane Wommack and his porous defense should help front the bill.

Just don’t pay the defensive coordinator’s unit by the hour. They didn’t get much of anything done during their roughly 42 minutes on the field in No. 1 Alabama’s 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

I’d say the Crimson Tide’s defense is more capable of demolition than construction work. Then again, that involves knocking things down. Lately, Alabama hasn’t done much of that.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Tide compiled nine missed tackles against Vanderbilt while also failing to sack quarterback Diego Pavia. Meanwhile, the Commodores stacked up 26 first downs while going 12 of 18 on third-down conversions.

Malachi Moore was the only Alabama player capable of getting Tide defenders off the field in the fourth quarter. That came during the team captain’s hissy fit in the final seconds when he disobeyed Wommack's attempt to sub him off by sending Bray Hubbard back to the sidelines.

Alabama’s defense embarrassed itself in nearly every way Saturday night, but is the Tide’s season sunk with the Vanderbilt goalposts in Nashville’s Cumberland River? In today’s column, we’ll discuss where Alabama’s title hopes stand following its inharmonious performance in the Music City.

Pour yourself a drink — because you will need it — and let’s dive in.