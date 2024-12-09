Tony's take: The seven deadly sins that sunk Alabama's season

Alabama can huff and puff about the College Football Playoff committee until it’s blue in the face. Eventually, the Crimson Tide is going to have to take a look in the mirror.





Should Alabama have been included in this year’s 12-team field? Probably. Even at 9-3, the Tide has the same amount of ranked wins (3) as Boise State (2), Penn State (1), Indiana (0), SMU (0) and Texas (0) combined. Still, despite Greg Byrne’s threats to pack up his toys and cancel upcoming playdates with high-profile opponents, scheduling and strength of schedule weren’t what sunk Alabama’s season.





The committee wasn’t on the field when Alabama allowed Vanderbilt to convert 12 of 18 third-down attempts during a 40-35 loss to the Commodores. It wasn’t screaming from the stands when the crowd inside Neyland Stadium rattled the Tide’s offense in a 24-17 loss at Tennessee. To the committee’s credit, it gave roughly the same amount of effort as Jalen Milroe when it came to chasing down Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis during his 49-yard interception return in Alabama’s 24-3 loss to the Sooners.





Alabama’s disappointing season is a culmination of several flaws from a team that likely had little shot of taking home a title even if it had seen its playoff ticket punched. As Kalen DeBoer works to fix those heading into his second year with the program, here’s a look at the seven deadly sins that ultimately did in his team during his first season at the helm.





With that said, pour yourself a drink, swallow your pride, and let’s dive in.







