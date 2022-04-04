Tomarrion Parker gives his take on Alabama spring scrimmage

Tomarrion Parker, four-star defensive end from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, visited the University of Alabama for the second time this year. He attended Alabama's Junior Day in January. He was scheduled to return two weekends ago, but his work schedule had changed.

"It was definitely another good visit," Parker said after visiting with his parents and brother. "I got to watch them practice and see how the coaches coach. They have a new team this year, so it was good to watch and see how they are going to improve to make it back to the national championship.

"They still have a lot to work on. Everyone was doing a good job out there, but they are not near where they want to be. They have some guys with injuries who weren't out there. They are still trying to get healthy. Will Anderson didn't practice, but a lot of younger guys were out there getting reps."

Parker said he spoke with Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, along with Alabama signee Emmanuel Henderson. He also enjoyed another photo shoot, but the best part of the visit was the chance to sit in on the position meeting with Alabama defensive line coach, Freddie Roach.

"That part was definitely good,” he said. "Coach Roach asked the freshmen a lot of questions to see if they have been in their playbook and know what their assignments were supposed to be.

"He put them on the spot and put some pressure on them. Some were able to answer all his questions. Some still have a ways to go. It was a good experience just to see what it looks like and what Coach Roach expects.

"Coach Roach just asked me about my off-season. He asked about life and work. He said that he is going to come see me during spring practice. We were really just catching up. He told me I am versatile. I can play Jack (linebacker) or defensive end. They will tend to my skill set."

The conversation with Alabama head coach Nick Saban was similar, but with more discussion on NIL. Parker learned more about different NIL deals each player on the team has received in addition to the bigger names like Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Coach Saban discussed the types of programs Alabama has to offer to educate and promote student-athletes.

Alabama and Georgia are considered the top two schools in Parker's recruitment. Other schools are also in contention including Ohio State. He is also working on a visit to Florida

"Alabama definitely still ranks high on my list," Parker said. "They know their spot. They are always going to be locked-in right near the top. They are also an in-state school. They know they sit high with me. I know they will continue to be one of my top schools.”