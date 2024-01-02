Tide Watch: Week 17: Najee Harris runs over Seahawks
Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL.
Week 17 saw Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the fifth time in his career, while Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Julio Jones snagged a pair of touchdown passess for the Philadelphia Eagles in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford also had two touchdown grabs against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. On the other side of the ball, the duo of Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. helped the Houston Texans defense punish the Titans as Houston surrendered just three points.
Offensive Star of the Week: Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers
Harris saved his best performance of the season for the penultimate week during the Steelers 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Harris rushed for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns and helped Pittsburgh earn its ninth win of the season as Harris totaled over 100 rushing yards for the first time in 2023.
In his third year as a pro, Harris’ numbers have dropped slightly after he rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two campaigns. His big performance Saturday, however, means he needs just 77 yards in Pittsburgh’s Week 18 game to reach that mark in 2023.
Harris’ seven rushing touchdowns so far this season equal his touchdown totals in both 2021 and 2022 and his 923 yards through 16 games is tied for the 12th most in the NFL. The Steelers still have a chance to sneak into a wild-card spot with one game remaining and another big outing from Harris could push Pittsburgh into the playoffs.
Defensive Star of the Week: Will Anderson Jr. - Houston Texans
After missing two games due to a high-ankle sprain, Anderson was immediately impactful for the Texans in his return. He sacked Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill twice and tallied three quarterback hits in Houston’s 26-3 win.
The former third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has not failed to impress in his rookie season for Houston. He has 44 tackles, along with seven sacks, which ranks second on the team. Anderson has been instrumental as Houston has become one of the best surprises in the NFL this season, improving to 9-7 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
The turnaround has come quicker than expected after Houston traded back up to the No. 3 pick of the 2023 Draft to get Anderson, who has proved in his first season that the Texans were right to make the move.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:
Atlanta Falcons
S DeMarcco Hellams: 6 tackles against the Chicago Bears.
Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey: 1 tackle against the Miami Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: Completed 19 passes for 112 yards and an interception, had 1 carry for 2 yards and was sacked 6 times for 45 yards against the Green Bay Packers.
C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center.
DE LaBryan Ray: Played 17 snaps on defense.
Chicago Bears
S Eddie Jackson: 4 tackles against the Falcons.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 8 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle.
QB AJ McCarron: Active but did not see the field.
TE Irv Smith Jr.: Active but did not see the field.
Cleveland Browns
RB Jerome Ford: 12 carries for 64 yards, had 2 catches for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns and a fumble recovery against the New York Jets.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: Played 46 snaps on defense.
Denver Broncos
WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 3 catches for 54 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.
CB Patrick Surtain II: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
LB Drew Sanders: 4 tackles, 1 for loss.
Detroit Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 15 carries for 43 yards, 1 catch for 0 yards against the Cowboys.
WR Jameson Williams: 2 catches for 69 yards, 1 carry for 6 yards.
S Brian Branch: 4 tackles, 2 pass deflections.
DT Isaiah Buggs: Played 23 snaps on defense.
Houston Texans
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits against the Tennessee Titans.
LB Christian Harris: 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 pass deflections.
WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 8 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards.
LB Henry To’o To’o: Played 3 snaps on defense.
S Kareem Jackson: 1 tackle.
Indianapolis Colts
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: 5 tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders.
C Ryan Kelly: Started at center.
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Calvin Ridley: 4 catches for 39 yards against the Panthers.
T Cam Robinson: Started at tackle.
Los Angeles Chargers
P JK Scott: Punted 4 times for 184 yards with a 46.0 average and a long of 61 yards against the Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams
LS Carson Tinker: Saw action on special teams.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 22 passes for 237 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions had 2 carries for 14 yards and was sacked 3 times for 16 yards against the Ravens.
RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard, 1 tackle.
DT Raekwon Davis: 4 tackles.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 4 tackles.
New England Patriots
DT Christian Barmore: 6 tackles against the Buffalo Bills.
LB Anfernee Jennings: 5 tackles, 1 for loss.
LB Mack Wilson: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit.
QB Mac Jones: Active but did not see the field.
New York Giants
S Xavier McKinney: 6 tackles, 1 for loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 5 tackles.
New York Jets
LB C.J. Mosley: 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery against the Browns.
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 1 for loss.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 18 passes for 167 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, had 8 carries for 25 yards against the Arizona Cardinals.
WR DeVonta Smith: 3 catches for 30 yards.
WR Julio Jones: 2 catches for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard.
CB Eli Ricks: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
CB Josh Jobe: Saw action on special teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 27 carries for 122 yards, 2 touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks.
CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 5 tackles against the Steelers.
Tennessee Titans
RB Derrick Henry: 12 carries for 42 yards against the Texans.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 9 carries for 44 yards, 4 catches for 32 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.
DT Daron Payne: 1 tackle for loss.
DT Jonathan Allen: 5 tackles.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.
RB: Derrick Gore: Saw action on special teams.
Week 17 inactives
WR Amari Cooper — Inactive for the Browns
WR Jaylen Waddle — Inactive for the Dolphins.
RG Tyler Steen — Inactive for the Eagles.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers.
RB Josh Jacobs, DT Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders.
Practice squad players
Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood
Raiders: G D.J. Fluker
Titans: S Shyheim Carter
IR/Suspension
49ers: Cameron Latu: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 29 after a knee injury.
Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr — Placed on injured reserve Nov. 7 after a knee injury suffered in Week 9. Will miss the rest of the season.
Bills: Damien Harris — Placed on injured reserve Oct. 20 after a neck injury.
Colts: Tony Brown — Suspended by the Colts on for the remainder of the season for conduct detrimental to the team.
Cowboys: Trevon Diggs — Placed on injured reserve Oct. 25 after a ruptured ACL; Rashaan Evans – waived by the Cowboys on Dec. 27.
Giants: J.C. Hassenauer — Placed on injured reserve Aug. 1 after a triceps injury; Evan Neal — Placed on injured reserve Dec. 24 after an ankle injury.
Ravens: Jalyn Armour-Davis — Placed on injured reserve Dec. 30 after suffering a concussion.