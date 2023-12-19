Tide Watch: Week 15: Waddle's huge day helps Dolphins crush Jets
Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL.
Week 15 saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped get the Dolphins back on track with a 30-0 shutout of the New York Jets. Amari Cooper starred for the Cleveland Browns catching four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's win over the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
On the defensive side of the ball, Christian Harris and Demarco Hellams each had eight tackles for the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons respectively, while Jordan Battle racked up 10 for the Cincinnati Bengals. In Prime Time, a former Crimson Tide cornerback and wide receiver squared off Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens took down Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.
Offensive Star of the Week: Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
With wide receiver Tyreek Hill out for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa turned to Waddle as the duo sliced up the Jets' secondary Sunday. Waddle finished with eight catches for 142 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch as the Dolphins earned a big win in the AFC playoff race.
Sunday’s game was the second time Waddle had more than 100 receiving yards against the Jets this season. The third-year pro is up to 964 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and is well on track to finish with over 1,000 yards for a third straight season since he entered the NFL in 2021.
With Waddle and Hill, the Dolphins have a formidable deep-threat duo for Tagovailoa to unleash. Even as the second option, Waddle continues to put up impressive numbers and will certainly continue to be vital for Miami as its pushes toward the playoffs.
Defensive Star of the Week: Dalvin Tomlinson
Tomlinson lived in the Bears backfield Sunday as the Browns took down Chicago 20-17. Tomlinson finished with six tackles, including two for loss, and had a pair of quarterback hits.
Tomlinson’s six tackles were tied for the most by a Browns player Sunday. His four solo tackles are the most he’s had in a game this season as he continues to be a key piece in a talented Browns defensive front. He's up to 27 tackles, along with three sacks in 2023.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:
Atlanta Falcons
S DeMarcco Hellams: 8 tackles against the Carolina Panthers.
Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: Completed 18 passes for 167 yards, had 4 carries for 9 yards, fumbled once (not lost) and was sacked 3 times for 13 yards against the Falcons.
C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center.
DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle.
Chicago Bears
S Eddie Jackson: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception returned for 27 yards against the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals
TE Irv Smith Jr.: 2 catches for 18 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.
RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle
S Jordan Battle: 10 tackles.
QB AJ McCarron: Active but did not see the field.
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bears.
RB Jerome Ford: 8 carries for 20 yards, 4 catches for 11 yards.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 6 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits.
Dallas Cowboys
LB Rashaan Evans: 3 tackles against the Buffalo Bills.
Denver Broncos
WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 3 catches for 74 yards against the Detroit Lions.
CB Patrick Surtain II: 3 tackles.
LB Drew Sanders: 1 tackle.
Detroit Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, 2 catches for 8 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos.
WR Jameson Williams: 4 catches for 47 yards.
S Brian Branch: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection.
DT Isaiah Buggs: 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
Houston Texans
WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 1 yard against the Tennessee Titans.
LB Christian Harris: 8 tackles, 2 for loss.
LB: Henry To’o To’o: 1 tackle.
Indianapolis Colts
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: Played 4 snaps on defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
C Ryan Kelly: Started at center.
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Calvin Ridley: 5 catches for 39 yards against the Ravens.
Los Angeles Chargers
P JK Scott: Punted 5 times for 246 yards with a 49.2 average and a long of 60 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 21 passes for 224 yards, 1 touchdown and was sacked 3 times for 15 yards against the New York Jets.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 8 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.
RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard.
DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle, 2 quarterback hits.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 tackle.
New England Patriots
DT Christian Barmore: 6 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack against the Kansas City Chiefs.
LB Anfernee Jennings: 5 tackles, 1 for loss.
LB Mack Wilson: 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit.
QB Mac Jones: Active but did not see the field.
New York Giants
S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles against the New Orleans Saints.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 8 tackles.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks against the Dolphins.
LB C.J. Mosley: 7 tackles, 1 for loss.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 17 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions, had 13 carries for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks.
WR DeVonta Smith: 5 catches for 50 yards.
WR Julio Jones: 1 catch for 6 yards.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard
RG Tyler Steen: Played 1 snap on offense
CB Eli Ricks: 2 tackles.
CB Josh Jobe: 1 tackle.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: Had 12 carries for 33 yards and a fumble lost against the Colts.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 1 pass deflection.
CB Levi Wallace: 3 tackles.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 2 tackles against the Eagles.
Tennessee Titans
RB Derrick Henry: 16 carries for 9 yards, 4 catches for 1 yard against the Texans.
Washington Commanders
DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks against the Los Angeles Rams.
DT Jonathan Allen: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.
Week 15 inactives
DE Will Anderson Jr — Inactive for the Texans.
CB Tony Brown — Inactive for the Colts.
RB Josh Jacobs, DT Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders.
OT Evan Neal — Inactive for the Giants.
RB Brian Robinson Jr. — Inactive for the Commanders.
Practice squad players
Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood
Titans: S Shyheim Carter
Raiders: OL DJ Fluker
IR/Suspension
49ers: Cameron Latu: Remains on injured reserve after a knee injury suffered in August.
Broncos: Kareem Jackson currently serving a four-game suspension for violations of the NFL’s unnecessary roughness rules. He will return for the Broncos game against the Patriots on Sunday.
Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr — Placed on injured reserve Nov. 7 after a knee injury suffered in Week 9. Will miss the rest of the season.
Bills: Damien Harris — Placed on injured reserve Oct. 20 after a neck injury.
Cowboys: Trevon Diggs — Placed on injured reserve Oct. 25 after a ruptured ACL.
Giants: J.C. Hassenauer — Placed on injured reserve Aug. 1 after a triceps injury.
Jaguars: Cam Robinson — Placed on injured reserve Nov. 27 after a knee injury