Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 15 saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped get the Dolphins back on track with a 30-0 shutout of the New York Jets. Amari Cooper starred for the Cleveland Browns catching four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's win over the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. On the defensive side of the ball, Christian Harris and Demarco Hellams each had eight tackles for the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons respectively, while Jordan Battle racked up 10 for the Cincinnati Bengals. In Prime Time, a former Crimson Tide cornerback and wide receiver squared off Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens took down Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

Offensive Star of the Week: Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

With wide receiver Tyreek Hill out for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa turned to Waddle as the duo sliced up the Jets' secondary Sunday. Waddle finished with eight catches for 142 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch as the Dolphins earned a big win in the AFC playoff race.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UVUEgVE8gV0FERExFLiA2MC1ZQVJEIFRELjxicj48YnI+8J+Tujog PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05ZSnZzTUlB P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTllKdnNNSUE8 L2E+IG9uIENCUzxicj7wn5OxOiBTdHJlYW0gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28va3c3bWF5czRxVSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2t3N21heXM0cVU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RdXVneGVEcDZJIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vUXV1Z3hlRHA2STwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2 NDYyMDI3MjY5NTI1ODc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sunday’s game was the second time Waddle had more than 100 receiving yards against the Jets this season. The third-year pro is up to 964 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and is well on track to finish with over 1,000 yards for a third straight season since he entered the NFL in 2021. With Waddle and Hill, the Dolphins have a formidable deep-threat duo for Tagovailoa to unleash. Even as the second option, Waddle continues to put up impressive numbers and will certainly continue to be vital for Miami as its pushes toward the playoffs.

Defensive Star of the Week: Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson lived in the Bears backfield Sunday as the Browns took down Chicago 20-17. Tomlinson finished with six tackles, including two for loss, and had a pair of quarterback hits.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGV4V3JpZ2h0 XzE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGV4V3JpZ2h0XzE2PC9hPiBh bmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYWx2aW5Ub21saW5z b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbHZpblRvbWxpbnNvbjwvYT4g dGVhbWluZyB1cCBmb3IgdGhlIHRha2Vkb3duIPCfpJ08YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ0hJdnNDTEU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDSEl2c0NMRTwvYT4gb24gRk9YICZh bXA7IE5GTCsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FYV2hPMWtZTXkiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hWFdoTzFrWU15PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENsZXZl bGFuZCBCcm93bnMgKEBCcm93bnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQnJvd25zL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2NDU3MzMwNzU2MTAwNDQ1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tomlinson’s six tackles were tied for the most by a Browns player Sunday. His four solo tackles are the most he’s had in a game this season as he continues to be a key piece in a talented Browns defensive front. He's up to 27 tackles, along with three sacks in 2023.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:

Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: 8 tackles against the Carolina Panthers.



Baltimore Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Jacksonville Jaguars. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle.



Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 18 passes for 167 yards, had 4 carries for 9 yards, fumbled once (not lost) and was sacked 3 times for 13 yards against the Falcons. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle.

Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception returned for 27 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Irv Smith Jr.: 2 catches for 18 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle S Jordan Battle: 10 tackles. QB AJ McCarron: Active but did not see the field.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. RB Jerome Ford: 8 carries for 20 yards, 4 catches for 11 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 6 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: 3 tackles against the Buffalo Bills.



Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 3 catches for 74 yards against the Detroit Lions. CB Patrick Surtain II: 3 tackles. LB Drew Sanders: 1 tackle.

Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, 2 catches for 8 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. WR Jameson Williams: 4 catches for 47 yards. S Brian Branch: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection. DT Isaiah Buggs: 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.

Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 1 yard against the Tennessee Titans. LB Christian Harris: 8 tackles, 2 for loss. LB: Henry To’o To’o: 1 tackle.

Indianapolis Colts

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: Played 4 snaps on defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers. C Ryan Kelly: Started at center.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: 5 catches for 39 yards against the Ravens.



Los Angeles Chargers

P JK Scott: Punted 5 times for 246 yards with a 49.2 average and a long of 60 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.



Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 21 passes for 224 yards, 1 touchdown and was sacked 3 times for 15 yards against the New York Jets. WR Jaylen Waddle: 8 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard. DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle, 2 quarterback hits. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 tackle.

New England Patriots

DT Christian Barmore: 6 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. LB Anfernee Jennings: 5 tackles, 1 for loss. LB Mack Wilson: 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit. QB Mac Jones: Active but did not see the field.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles against the New Orleans Saints. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 8 tackles.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks against the Dolphins. LB C.J. Mosley: 7 tackles, 1 for loss.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: ​​Completed 17 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions, had 13 carries for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. WR DeVonta Smith: 5 catches for 50 yards. WR Julio Jones: 1 catch for 6 yards. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard RG Tyler Steen: Played 1 snap on offense CB Eli Ricks: 2 tackles. CB Josh Jobe: 1 tackle.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 12 carries for 33 yards and a fumble lost against the Colts. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 1 pass deflection. CB Levi Wallace: 3 tackles.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 2 tackles against the Eagles.

Tennessee Titans

RB Derrick Henry: 16 carries for 9 yards, 4 catches for 1 yard against the Texans.

Washington Commanders

DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks against the Los Angeles Rams. DT Jonathan Allen: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit. DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.

Week 15 inactives

DE Will Anderson Jr — Inactive for the Texans. CB Tony Brown — Inactive for the Colts. RB Josh Jacobs, DT Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders. OT Evan Neal — Inactive for the Giants. RB Brian Robinson Jr. — Inactive for the Commanders.

Practice squad players

Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood Titans: S Shyheim Carter Raiders: OL DJ Fluker

IR/Suspension