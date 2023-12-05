Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 13 saw Derrick Henry rush for over 100 yards against the Colts for the eighth time in his Tennessee Titans career, while Houston Texans rookie linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had a big day during Houston's huge win over the Denver Broncos. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith had big games once again during the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while the New York Jets duo of former Crimson Tide defenders Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley continue to excel despite New York’s struggles. However, among former Alabama players in the NFL, punter JK Scott could have a claim to be the busiest player in Week 13. He logged a season-high in punt yards with 367 on 8 kicks during the Los Angeles Chargers’ exhilarating 6-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. He also set a Chargers franchise record with seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

Offensive Star of the Week: Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa ripped apart a struggling Washington Commanders defense apart Sunday, throwing 18 completions for 280 yards and two touchdowns. His 18 completions are a season-low for Tagovailoa but he still managed a 75% completion percentage and averaged 11.7 yards per completion. Tagovailoa made sure to get Jaylen Waddle involved completing five passes for 52 yards to the former Crimson Tide standout receiver. However, it's clear who Tagovailoa’s favorite target is as he completed 5 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill. Hill is having a historic season, which is only benefitting Tagovailoa and allowing the Dolphins offense to become the most explosive group in the NFL.

Defensive Star of the Week: Brian Branch - Detroit Lions

Branch had a busy outing in the Lions' narrow victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The rookie safety finished with seven tackles, a pass deflection and had an inception in the first quarter, which he returned for 13 yards set the Lions up for their second touchdown of the game. Branch has had steady production after he was taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft following an outstanding 2022 season in Tuscaloosa. He’s now had a pass deflection in three straight games and his seven tackles against New Orleans are tied for the third-most he’s had in a game this season. He’s also up to two interceptions in 2023, with his first coming back in Week 1 when he returned a pick 50 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:



Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: 4 tackles against the New York Jets.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 15 passes for 178 yards, 1 interception, 1 fumble (not lost) and was sacked 4 times for 29 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals

S Jordan Battle: Had 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection against the Jacksonville Jaguars. TE Irv Smith Jr.: 1 tackle RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle. QB AJ McCarron: Active but did not see the field.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: Had 3 catches for 34 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. RB Jerome Ford: 9 carries for 19 yards, 3 catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: Played 3 snaps on defense against the Seattle Seahawks.



Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 3 catches for 51 yards against the Houston Texans. CB Patrick Surtain II: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection LB Drew Sanders: 1 tackle.

Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 8 carries for 60 yards, 1 catch for -6 yards against the New Orleans Saints WR Jameson Williams: 1 catch for 11 yards, 1 carry for 19 yards and a touchdown. S Brian Branch: 7 tackles, 1 interception returned for 13 yards, 1 pass deflection.

Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 9 yards against the Broncos. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 5 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hits, 1 pass deflection. LB Christian Harris: 6 tackles. LB: Henry To’o To’o: 1 tackle.

Indianapolis Colts

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: 3 tackles against the Tennessee Titans CB Tony Brown: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked punt. C Ryan Kelly: Started at center, 1 tackle.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: Had 4 catches for 26 yards and 3 carries for 7 yards against the Bengals.



Los Angeles Chargers

P JK Scott: Punted 8 times for 367 yards with a 45.9-yard average and a long 62 yards against the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 18 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns against the Commanders. WR Jaylen Waddle: 5 catches for 52 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Played 19 snaps on offense. DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Played 8 snape on defense.

New England Patriots

DT Christian Barmore: 1 tackle for loss against the Chargers. LB Anfernee Jennings: 3 tackles. LB Mack Wilson: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection. QB Mac Jones: Active but did not see the field.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 4 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble against the Falcons. LB C.J. Mosley: 5 tackles.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: ​​Completed 26 passes for 298 yards, 1 touchdown, had 7 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and was sacked 3 times for 27 yards, 1 fumble (not lost) against the 49ers. WR DeVonta Smith: 9 catches for 96 yards, 1 touchdown. WR Julio Jones: Played 10 snaps on offense. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard. RG Tyler Steen: Saw action on special teams. CB Eli Ricks: 2 tackles. CB Josh Jobe: Played 4 snaps on defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 16 carries for 63 yards and 2 catches for 14 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 5 tackles. CB Levi Wallace: 2 tackles.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 7 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack and 2 quarterback hits against the Cowboys.

Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: Had 21 carries for 102 yards, 2 touchdowns and had 1 catch for 18 yards against the Panthers.

Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Had 7 carries for 53 yards against the Dolphins. DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles, 1 for loss. DT Jonathan Allen: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit. DT Phidarian Mathis: Played 21 snaps on defense.

Week 13 inactives:

Isaiah Buggs — Inactive for the Lions.

Tide on bye

Baltimore Ravens: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Marlon Humphrey Chicago Bears S Eddie Jackson Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs DT Byron Young New York Giants OT Evan Neal S Xavier McKinney DT A’Shawn Robinson

Practice squad players

Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood Rams: TE Miller Forristall Titans: S Shyheim Carter



IR/Suspension