Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 12 saw Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a thrilling comeback win over the Buffalo Bills. Elsewhere, Derrick Henry surpassed 9,000 career rushing yards in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Carolina Panthers and former Crimson Tide safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster last Monday, quickly made an impact with an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Offensive Star of the Week: Jalen Hurts & DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts had yet another MVP-caliber performance and continues to be the oddsmakers’ favorite to take home the award after he helped the Eagles to a 37-34 overtime win over the Bills, Philadelphia's 10th of the season. Hurts completed 18 passes for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added 14 carries for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Hurts did fumble once and threw one interception but still found a way to pull out the win for the Eagles, primarily by finding his former Alabama teammate. Smith had his second 100-plus receiving yard game of the season, finishing with 106 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. The Eagles are marching toward a return to the Super Bowl and the former Alabama teammates continue to be big factors in their overwhelming success.

Defensive Star of the Week: Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

The first back-to-back winner of the prestigious Tide Watch Defensive Star of the Week award, McKinney put up a performance that was just too hard to ignore in the Giants' win over the New England Patriots. McKinney led the Giants with 10 tackles and had 2 pass deflections and an interception. One of McKinney's tackles stopped Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson from picking up a big third down conversion and forced New England to punt with the game tied at seven late in the third quarter. He later picked off Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, which set up the Giants for a field goal that ended up being the game winner. McKinney has now had four straight games with over 10 tackles for New York.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:



Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: 7 tackles against the New Orleans Saints.



Baltimore Ravens

CB: Jalyn Armour-Davis: Saw action on special teams against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 18 passes for 194, had 3 carries for 23 yards and was sacked 4 times for 32 yards and a fumble lost against the Tennessee Titans. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle.

Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Irv Smith Jr.: Had 2 catches for 8 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB AJ McCarron: Was active for the Bengals but did not see the field. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle, one fumble recovery. S Jordan Battle: 8 tackles.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: Had 2 catches for 16 yards against the Denver Broncos. RB Jerome Ford: 9 carries for 65 yards, 4 catches for 14 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: 3 tackles against the Washington Commanders.



Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 2 catches for 11 yards against the Browns. CB Patrick Surtain II: 4 tackles. LB Drew Sanders: 2 tackles.

Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 54 yards, 4 catches for 19 yards against the Green Bay Packers. WR Jameson Williams: 2 catches for 51 yards. S Brian Branch: 8 tackles and a pass deflection.

Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 6 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 4 tackles, 1 for loss. LB: Henry To’o To’o: 4 tackles, 1 for loss. LB Christian Harris: 12 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit.

Indianapolis Colts

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: 1 interception and a pass deflection against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. CB Tony Brown: Saw action on special teams.



Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: 5 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. LT Cam Robinson: Started at tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers

P J.K. Scott: Punted 3 times for 156 yards with a 52-yard average, a long 57 yards, 1 punt inside the 20-yard line against the Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs: 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, 4 catches for 15 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 21 passes for 243 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 2 carries for 1 yard, was sacked twice for 15 yards and lost a fumble against the New York Jets. WR Jaylen Waddle: 8 catches for 114 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard. DT Raekwon Davis: 2 tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hit. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack and a quarterback hit.

New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones: Completed 12 passes for 89 yards, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble and was sacked once against the Giants. DT Christian Barmore: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection. LB Anfernee Jennings: 4 tackles, 1 for loss and 1.5 sacks, 2 quarterback hits. LB Mack Wilson: 1 pass deflection.

New York Giants

DT A’Shawn Robinson: 5 tackles against the Patriots.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 6 tackles against the Dolphins. LB C.J. Mosley: 14 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection.

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Julio Jones: 1 catch for 0 yards against the Bills. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard. RG Tyler Steen: Saw action on special teams CB Eli Ricks: 1 pass deflection. CB Josh Jobe: 1 tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 15 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. CB Levi Wallace: 1 pass deflection.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 4 tackles against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: Had 18 carries for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 0 yards against the Panthers.

Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Had 15 carries for 53 yards and had 2 catches for 11 yards against the Cowboys. DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles, 2 for loss and a pass deflection. DT Jonathan Allen: 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit. DT Phidarian Mathis: Played 9 snaps on defense.

Week 12 inactives

Isaiah Buggs — Inactive for the Lions. Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. Marlon Humphrey — Inactive for the Ravens. Ryan Kelly — Inactive for the Colts due to a concussion. Evan Neal — Inactive for the Giants due to an ankle injury. Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders.

Practice squad players

Browns: RB Kenyan Drake, T/G Alex Leatherwood Rams: TE Miller Forristall Titans: S Shyheim Carter

