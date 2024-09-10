The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and has the highest population of players from a single school with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players. Week 1 saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lead the league in passing yards with 338 on 23 completions, including five to Jaylen Waddle who racked up 102 receiving yards. New Green Bay Packer safety Xavier McKinney picked off former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil on Friday. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown in his debut with the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Dallas Turner got a sack in his first NFL game against the New York Giants.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBORkwsIERhbGxhcyBUdXJuZXIhPGJyPjxi cj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WaWtpbmdzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB2aWtpbmdzPC9hPiByb29raWUgZ2V0cyBo aXMgZmlyc3QtY2FyZWVyIHNhY2sg8J+Sqjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JTnZzTllHP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTUlOdnNOWUc8L2E+IG9u IEZPWDxicj7wn5OxOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2FWcE84WkJx RyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dhVnBPOFpCcUc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby85S2l3aHh2RTQwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUtpd2h4dkU0 MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xODMyODQ2MjI4NDczNjcxNzgzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IFBlbmd1aW4gd2FzIEZMWUlORyEhIPCfpK8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZWb2R1S2hhMEgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92Vm9k dUtoYTBIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pYW1pIERvbHBoaW5zIChATWlhbWlE b2xwaGlucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWFtaURv bHBoaW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyODU3Njc4NjcyMTc5MzYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERVJSSUNLIEhFTlJZLiBGSVJTVCBUT1VDSERPV04gT0YgVEhFIFNF QVNPTi48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9LaWNrb2ZmMjAyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tpY2tvZmYyMDI0PC9hPiBvbiBOQkMvUGVhY29jazxi cj7wn5OxOiBTdHJlYW0gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTTRy UmRtb3piZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL000clJkbW96YmY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMTg1ODk0NDg2NTcxMDI0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qZXJyeWpldWR5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXJyeUpldWR5PC9hPiB3aXRoIGhp cyBmaXJzdCBURCBpbiBhIEJyb3ducyB1bmkhITxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0RBTHZzQ0xFP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jREFMdnNDTEU8L2E+ IG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZMb25GT1g/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GTG9uRk9YPC9hPiBhbmQgTkZMKyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT1lZNURaV1dmcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L09ZWTVEWldXZnM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2xldmVsYW5kIEJyb3ducyAo QEJyb3ducykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm93bnMv c3RhdHVzLzE4MzI5MDk5MDQzMDQwNzg4NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgTWNLaW5uZXkmIzM5O3MgZmlyc3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWNrZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBwYWNrZXJzPC9hPiBpbnRlcmNlcHRpb24g8J+ZjCA8YnI+PGJyPnZpYSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmZsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9LaWNrb2ZmMjAyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tpY2tvZmYyMDI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTlZxaDh0MW0weiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05WcWg4dDFtMHo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIG9uIFByaW1lIFZpZGVvIChATkZMb25Qcmlt ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxvblByaW1lL3N0 YXR1cy8xODMyMjE2ODgyOTA2MTAzODc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Offensive star of the week: Jameson Williams

The opening Sunday of the NFL season was capped off with an overtime thriller between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Detroit captured a 26-20 win at home thanks to a massive game from third-year wideout Jameson Williams. The former No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft scored the longest touchdown of his young career with a 52-yard reception in the third quarter. That score added to a monster day for Williams, who finished with 121 yards on five catches along with the touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XQVlZWVlZWVlZWVlZWVlZWVlNTzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MQVJ2c0RFVD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xBUnZzREVUPC9hPiB8IPCfk7ogTkJDIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HdENKZzcyZFdVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v R3RDSmc3MmRXVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXRyb2l0IExpb25zIChATGlv bnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGlvbnMvc3RhdHVz LzE4MzI5NjM3MDAxNzQ0OTIwNzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Williams had a rocky start to his career after an ACL injury and a suspension for gambling limited him to just 18 games across his first two seasons. But after bouncing back from those setbacks, Williams looks poised to be a key part of a stacked Lions offense that reached the NFC Championship last season. During his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. If he comes anywhere close to replicating that form this season, the sky is the limit for Detriot. The Lions also boast former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, safety Brian Branch and rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold. All three players also had productive outings in Week 1.

Defensive star of the week: Trevon Diggs

Like Williams, Diggs is on a comeback tour this season after suffering a setback a year ago. The two-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 campaign, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as the Dallas Cowboys lost in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers. Diggs seems to be back with a vengeance in 2024, however. In Dallas’ Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Diggs picked off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the fourth quarter. He also finished the game with five tackles and a pair of pass deflections as the Cowboys routed Cleveland 33-17. Diggs looks to be back to the form he was in during his first three years in the league, which included an 11-interception season in 2021.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV2b24gRGlnZ3Mgc2VjdXJlcyBoaXMgZmlyc3QgSU5UIG9mIHRo ZSBzZWFzb24hPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvREFMdnNDTEU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNEQUx2c0NMRTwvYT4gb24gRk9YPGJyPvCfk7E6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93YVZwTzkwOWdlIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v d2FWcE85MDlnZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NDUGhzajFY YzAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jQ1Boc2oxWGMwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwv c3RhdHVzLzE4MzI5MjIyODM3MTI4NzI1NTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.



Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection against the Bills. OL Jonah Williams: Started at tackle, played 22 snaps on offense. Atlanta Falcons RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Steelers. Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: 2 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs. RB Derrick Henry: 13 carries for 46 yards, 1 touchdown. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle. S Eddie Jackson: 2 tackles. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: 13 of 30 for 161 yards, 2 interceptions, 4 carries for 12 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked 4 times for 26 yards against the Saints. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 9 tackles. DE LaBryan Ray: Inactive. Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle: Played 15 snaps on special teams against the Patriots. WR Jermain Burton: Played 4 snaps on offense. Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper: 2 catches for 16 yards against the Cowboys. WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 catches for 25 yards, 1 touchdown. RB Jerome Ford: 12 carries for 44 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 catches for 25 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit. LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: 5 tackles, 1 interception returned for 1 yard, 2 pass deflections against the Browns. Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Seahawks. CB Levi Wallace: Played 2 snaps on defense. Detriot Lions WR Jameson Williams: 5 catches, 121 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 13 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. S Brian Branch: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 3 pass deflections. RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 40 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 34 yards. CB Terrion Arnold: 8 tackles. Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 16 carries for 84 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards, 1 fumble (not lost) against the Eagles. S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles, 1 interception returned for 17 yards, 1 pass deflection. Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles, 1 for loss against the Colts. LB Henry To’o To’o: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection. WR John Metchie: Inactive. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: Played 18 snaps on defense against the Texans. OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 45 snaps on offense. Jacksonville Jaguars OL Cam Robinson: Started, played 53 snaps on offense against the Dolphins. QB Mac Jones: Did not play. Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 57 snaps against the Raiders. P J.K. Scott: 7 punts for 332 yards with a 47.4 average and a long of 56. DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 23 of 37 for 338 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 11 yards, sacked 3 times for 19 yards. WR Jaylen Waddle: 5 catches for 109 yards, 1 carry for 3 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Played 5 snaps on special teams. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 2 tackles. Minnesota Vikings LB Dallas Turner: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hit against the Giants. K Will Reichard: 4-for-4 on extra point attempts. New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 1 tackle against the Bengals. New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 2 tackles against the Panthers. New York Giants OL Evan Neal: Did not play against the Vikings. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams LB CJ Mosley Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 20 of 34 for 278 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 13 carries for 33 yards, 2 fumbles, 1 lost, sacked twice for 12 yards against the Packers. WR DeVonta Smith: 7 catches for 84 yards, 1 tackle. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 76 snaps on offense. RG Tyler Steen: Played 6 snaps on special teams. CB Eli Ricks: Played 1 snap on special teams. DE Byron Young: Inactive. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris: 20 carries for 70 yards, 1 catch for 9 yards against the Falcons. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 7 tackles. Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed: Started at nose tackle, played 43 snaps against the Broncos. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle against the Commanders. Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley: 3 catches for 50 yards against the Chicago Bears. OL JC Latham: Started, played 64 snaps at offensive tackle. Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 12 carries for 40 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches for 49 yards against the Buccaneers. DT Jonathan Allen: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit. DT Phidarian Mathis: 1 tackle. DT Daron Payne: 1 tackle.

Practice squad players

Bills — S Kareem Jackson Browns — CB Tony Brown, TE Cameron Latu Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood Jets — S Jaylen Key Rams — TE Miller Forristall Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe Steelers — CB Anthony Averett

IR/Suspension