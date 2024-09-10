Tide Watch NFL Week 1: Jameson Williams electrifies in prime-time
The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and has the highest population of players from a single school with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players. Week 1 saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lead the league in passing yards with 338 on 23 completions, including five to Jaylen Waddle who racked up 102 receiving yards. New Green Bay Packer safety Xavier McKinney picked off former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil on Friday. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown in his debut with the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Dallas Turner got a sack in his first NFL game against the New York Giants.
Offensive star of the week: Jameson Williams
The opening Sunday of the NFL season was capped off with an overtime thriller between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Detroit captured a 26-20 win at home thanks to a massive game from third-year wideout Jameson Williams. The former No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft scored the longest touchdown of his young career with a 52-yard reception in the third quarter. That score added to a monster day for Williams, who finished with 121 yards on five catches along with the touchdown.
Williams had a rocky start to his career after an ACL injury and a suspension for gambling limited him to just 18 games across his first two seasons. But after bouncing back from those setbacks, Williams looks poised to be a key part of a stacked Lions offense that reached the NFC Championship last season.
During his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. If he comes anywhere close to replicating that form this season, the sky is the limit for Detriot. The Lions also boast former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, safety Brian Branch and rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold. All three players also had productive outings in Week 1.
Defensive star of the week: Trevon Diggs
Like Williams, Diggs is on a comeback tour this season after suffering a setback a year ago. The two-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 campaign, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as the Dallas Cowboys lost in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers.
Diggs seems to be back with a vengeance in 2024, however. In Dallas’ Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Diggs picked off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the fourth quarter. He also finished the game with five tackles and a pair of pass deflections as the Cowboys routed Cleveland 33-17. Diggs looks to be back to the form he was in during his first three years in the league, which included an 11-interception season in 2021.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection against the Bills.
OL Jonah Williams: Started at tackle, played 22 snaps on offense.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Steelers.
Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey: 2 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
RB Derrick Henry: 13 carries for 46 yards, 1 touchdown.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle.
S Eddie Jackson: 2 tackles.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: 13 of 30 for 161 yards, 2 interceptions, 4 carries for 12 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked 4 times for 26 yards against the Saints.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 9 tackles.
DE LaBryan Ray: Inactive.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: Played 15 snaps on special teams against the Patriots.
WR Jermain Burton: Played 4 snaps on offense.
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper: 2 catches for 16 yards against the Cowboys.
WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 catches for 25 yards, 1 touchdown.
RB Jerome Ford: 12 carries for 44 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 catches for 25 yards.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 5 tackles, 1 interception returned for 1 yard, 2 pass deflections against the Browns.
Denver Broncos
CB Patrick Surtain II: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Seahawks.
CB Levi Wallace: Played 2 snaps on defense.
Detriot Lions
WR Jameson Williams: 5 catches, 121 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 13 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.
S Brian Branch: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 3 pass deflections.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 40 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 34 yards.
CB Terrion Arnold: 8 tackles.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 16 carries for 84 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards, 1 fumble (not lost) against the Eagles.
S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles, 1 interception returned for 17 yards, 1 pass deflection.
Houston Texans
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles, 1 for loss against the Colts.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection.
WR John Metchie: Inactive.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: Played 18 snaps on defense against the Texans.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 45 snaps on offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson: Started, played 53 snaps on offense against the Dolphins.
QB Mac Jones: Did not play.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 57 snaps against the Raiders.
P J.K. Scott: 7 punts for 332 yards with a 47.4 average and a long of 56.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: 23 of 37 for 338 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 11 yards, sacked 3 times for 19 yards.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 5 catches for 109 yards, 1 carry for 3 yards.
RG Lester Cotton: Played 5 snaps on special teams.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 2 tackles.
Minnesota Vikings
LB Dallas Turner: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hit against the Giants.
K Will Reichard: 4-for-4 on extra point attempts.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 1 tackle against the Bengals.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 2 tackles against the Panthers.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Did not play against the Vikings.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams
LB CJ Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 20 of 34 for 278 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 13 carries for 33 yards, 2 fumbles, 1 lost, sacked twice for 12 yards against the Packers.
WR DeVonta Smith: 7 catches for 84 yards, 1 tackle.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 76 snaps on offense.
RG Tyler Steen: Played 6 snaps on special teams.
CB Eli Ricks: Played 1 snap on special teams.
DE Byron Young: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 20 carries for 70 yards, 1 catch for 9 yards against the Falcons.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 7 tackles.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: Started at nose tackle, played 43 snaps against the Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle against the Commanders.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 3 catches for 50 yards against the Chicago Bears.
OL JC Latham: Started, played 64 snaps at offensive tackle.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 12 carries for 40 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches for 49 yards against the Buccaneers.
DT Jonathan Allen: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 1 tackle.
DT Daron Payne: 1 tackle.
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — CB Tony Brown, TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Jets — S Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
IR/Suspension
Broncos LB Drew Sanders — Placed on reserve/PUP list with a torn Achilles.
Falcons S DeMarco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.