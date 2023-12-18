With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton dominated in all four of the Jazz’s games last week. He led Utah in scoring in three of those games and finished with over 20 points in all four. Sexton also increased his season high in scoring in three straight games for Utah last week. He scored 26 points in the Jazz’s game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, which stood as his season high for just one day before he notched 27 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. That mark was again passed Saturday when Sexton had 28 points in the Jazz’s most recent game against the Sacramento Kings. His total included an and-1 layup in the third quarter where he drew a foul on fellow former Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis.

Outside of the scoring department, Sexton added three rebounds, one assist and a steal against Sacramento. He notched two rebounds, four assists and a steal against Portland and had four rebounds and seven assists against the Knicks. Sexton also started the week strong, scoring 20 points, along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Though Sexton got the better of Ellis when the pair squared off, Ellis also earned a few milestones last week. He scored 17 points and had six rebounds and three assists, which were all career highs for Ellis, during the Kings' win over the Thunder on Wednesday. He also added a block and a steal. Ellis quickly surpassed his career-high in assists against Sexton and the Jazz on Saturday. He dished out seven assists and added two points, one rebound and a steal. Before his memorable performance against the Thunder, Ellis scored three points in each of the Kings' games against Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets. He added one rebound, two assists and a steal against Brooklyn and one assist and a block against the Clippers.

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller was a double-digit scorer in all four of Charlotte’s games last week. His strongest scoring performance came in the second game of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Miller scored 18 points and knocked down four 3s as the Hornets fell to the Heat 115-104. He also added two rebounds, three assists and three steals.

In Charlotte's game against Miami on Monday, Miller finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Miller also notched 16 points, along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. He finished the week with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones’ best scoring performance last week came against Miller and the Hornets on Friday. He had 11 points, along with two rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal. Jones’ most productive game, however, came in New Orleans’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. He only had seven points, but snagged 10 rebounds and dished out five assists. Jones had six points, two rebounds, one assist and a pair of steals against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and had two points, one rebound, three assists and a steal in the Pelicans’ most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Kira Lewis Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Lewis appeared in one game for the Pelicans last week, grabbing a rebound in four minutes of action against the Wizards. He was a healthy scratch against the Timberwolves on Monday and was reassigned to the Pelicans G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.

G League

Several former Crimson Tide players had standout performances for NBA G League teams competing in the G League Showcase Cup. After he was sent down from the Pelicans, Lewis starred for Birmingham scoring 32 points in its win over the Osceola Magic. JD Davison continues to dominate with the Maine Celtics and scored 22 points against the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday. Both of Alabama's 2023 draftees also had a productive week. Charles Bediako finished in double figures twice for the Austin Spurs, while Noah Clowney had a pair of double-doubles for the Long Island Nets.

