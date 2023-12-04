With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Advertisement

Sexton’s standout performance last week came during Utah’s most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Sexton's hustle was on full display making several tough buckets en route to a season-high 25 points in 30 minutes off the bench. He added five assists and four rebounds and his high motor helped propel the Jazz to a 118-113 overtime win. Earlier in the week, Sexton had 14 points, three rebounds and four assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He scored nine points, along with three assists, a rebound and a steal against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and had 11 points, two rebounds and two seals against the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones continues to make a big impact for the Pelicans on the defensive end and played well on both ends of the floor during their four games last week. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a steal against the Jazz last Monday. He struggled in the scoring department against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, scoring just seven points on 3-for-8 shooting, but chipped in three rebounds and six assists. He got back in double figures with 17 points in both of Pelicans' two most recent games against the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. He made three 3s and added four rebounds, three steals and a block against San Antonio and had seven rebounds four assists, three steals and a block vs. the Bulls.

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller appeared in two of Charlotte’s three games last week. He scored 18 points and added three rebounds, two assists and a steal against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He was out for Charlotte’s narrow win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday due to a left ankle sprain. He returned for the Hornets' game against the Timberwolves on Saturday and finished with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

After he missed several games for the Kings due to a left ankle sprain, Ellis returned for Sacramento’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He scored three points in six minutes. Ellis was a healthy scratch for Sacramento’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Ellis didn’t score but logged two assists in eight minutes during the Kings’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Kira Lewis Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Lewis has seen is role diminish for the Pelicans in recent weeks. He was a healthy scratch for all four of New Orleans’ games last week. Lewis’ last appearance was on Nov. 20 when he logged three points, two assists and a steal in six minutes against the Kings.

G League

Several former Crimson Tide players had standout performances for NBA G League teams competing in the G League Showcase Cup.