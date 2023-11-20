The 2023-24 NBA season is in full swing, and a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

The Jazz ultimately lost in double overtime to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but it was Sexton’s efforts that earned Utah another five minutes of basketball. He pounced on a missed layup by Keyonte George and tied the game at 127 with a buzzer-beating putback at the end of the first overtime period.

It was part of a strong performance from Sexton, he finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Sexton appeared in two other contests for the Jazz last week. He had 8 points 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in another matchup against the Suns on Friday and had 13 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones bounced back from a right fibula contusion suffered two weeks ago and appeared in three games for the Pelicans last week. Jones was productive all over the floor for New Orleans with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He logged 8 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block against the Denver Nuggets on Friday and was in double figures again in the Pelicans' most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Just like Jones, Miller has also been recovering from an injury, after he suffered a sprained ankle against the New York Knicks on Nov. 12. Miller was able to complete a game against the Knicks on Saturday, impressing with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. He also had 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Ellis continues to see the floor for the Kings after he made his first start on Nov. 8. Ellis had 2 points, 2 assists and a block in Sacramento’s clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Monday. He didn’t score but snagged 2 boards and got an assist against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. He scored 2 points, added a pair of assists and a steal against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, and had 4 rebounds in the Kings’ most recent game against the Mavericks on Saturday.

Kira Lewis Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Lewis appeared in just one game for the Pelicans last week. He scored 2 points in 2 minutes of action against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

G League

Several former Crimson Tide players had standout performances for NBA G League teams competing in the G League Showcase Cup Season Tip Off. Former Crimson Tide guard JD Davison starred for the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He finished in double figures in scoring and assists in both of Maine's games last week. Elsewhere, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako, who were both part of Alabama's loaded 2022/23 roster, put in good performances with their respective G League sides, while Jaden Shackelford had a standout scoring performance with the Oklahoma City Blue. Here's how former Alabama basketball players fared with their G League squads last week: