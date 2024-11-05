Tide Watch NFL Week 9: DeVonta Smith shines for Philadelphia

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a touchdown pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Photo: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 9 saw Derrick Henry score his 101st and 102nd NFL touchdowns, bringing him to No. 8 all-time among running backs. Henry scored twice and added 106 yards on 23 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in their win over the Denver Broncos. Henry has already passed the 1,000-yard mark threshold this season and is on track to have his best season since he rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2020 when Henry was with the Tennessee Titans. Former Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both had solid outings last week. Tagovailoa had two touchdowns and just two incompletions, nearly leading the Miami Dolphins to an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. Hurts also had two touchdown passes and a score on the ground for the Philadelphia Eagles in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the defensive side of the ball, A’Shawn Robinson had six tackles and a quarterback hit for the Carolina Panthers. Henry To’o To’o had a pair of tackles for loss for the Houston Texans and Dalvin Tomlinson had a strong outing for the Cleveland Browns against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tomlinson had three tackles, including two for loss, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Offensive star of the week: DeVonta Smith

It took Devonta Smith three-quarters to get involved for Philadelphia, the player nicknamed Slim Reaper showed up big in the Eagles' 28-23 escape over Jacksonville. Nursing a 22-0 lead in the fourth, the Eagles were just looking to finish the game with no catastrophic injuries or big-time mistakes; they couldn't avoid either. First, the injury problem hit. Already missing tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles lost superstar Wide Receiver AJ Brown to a knee injury. The pass-catcher initially came onto the field for the second half but exited shortly after he emerged from the locker room. Next, game management issues came. Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave Jacksonville its first touchdown with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, successfully converting the two-point conversion. On the following Eagles offensive drive, running back Sequon Barkley fumbled the football on the first play. Jacksonville scooped it up and ran it into the endzone, cutting the Eagles' lead to just six points in two plays. Early in the fourth, only holding one reception for nine yards with 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Eagles turned to Smith. It began with a seven-yard catch, bringing Smith’s total to two receptions for 16 yards. On the next play, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled right, looked downfield and delivered a perfect pass to Smith, who pulled in a 46-yard reception—just his third catch of the night. Facing third-and-22 on the Jaguars’ 25-yard line after a holding penalty and holding a six-point lead, Hurts stepped up in a clean pocket and delivered another excellent pass. Smith, with a step on his defender, reached out with one hand near the corner of the end zone, pulled the ball in, tapped his shin inbounds, and scored. Lincoln Financial Field erupted after arguably the catch of the year. Smith finished the game with four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, with 78 of those yards coming on a single fourth-quarter drive. The win boosted Philadelphia to a 6-2 record, which looks to be headed for a high-stakes Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup with the 7-2 Washington Commanders.

Defensive star of the week: Quinnen Williams

After dropping five straight games, the New York Jets picked up a 21-13 must-win victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, highlighted by a handful of big plays by superstar defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Williams finished the night with 1.5 sacks, including a strip sack on Texans QB C.J. Stroud. Williams added four tackles, including two for a loss and a game-high eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams’ first sack came just eight minutes into the contest. He plowed over a Texans' offensive lineman back before zeroing in on Stroud for the takedown. Just two minutes later, Williams pressured Stroud again, this time poking the ball loose, with Will McDonald IV recovering it to secure a turnover for New York. Week 9 was just a continuation of a dominant four-week stretch for Williams; the former Alabama leads all defensive linemen with 16 pressures and four sacks over the past four weeks, with a 17.4% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus over that span. The Jets hope to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 10 as Williams and company head to Arizona to take on the 5-4 Cardinals.