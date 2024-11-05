Tide Watch NFL Week 9: DeVonta Smith shines for Philadelphia

in other news
Everything Kalen DeBoer said ahead of Alabama's matchup against LSU
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reproters
Kane Wommack discusses Alabama’s matchup against LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
Wommack compared Nussmeier to former NFL great Brett Favre.
Alabama coaches respond to SEC mandate to stop faking injuries
Alabama claims it won’t be affected by the SEC’s recent mandate for teams to stop faking injuries.
Kalen DeBoer provides injury update on Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams
Cole Adams will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away
The latest on a few Alabama targets.
The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Week 9 saw Derrick Henry score his 101st and 102nd NFL touchdowns, bringing him to No. 8 all-time among running backs. Henry scored twice and added 106 yards on 23 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in their win over the Denver Broncos. Henry has already passed the 1,000-yard mark threshold this season and is on track to have his best season since he rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2020 when Henry was with the Tennessee Titans.
Former Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both had solid outings last week. Tagovailoa had two touchdowns and just two incompletions, nearly leading the Miami Dolphins to an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. Hurts also had two touchdown passes and a score on the ground for the Philadelphia Eagles in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On the defensive side of the ball, A’Shawn Robinson had six tackles and a quarterback hit for the Carolina Panthers. Henry To’o To’o had a pair of tackles for loss for the Houston Texans and Dalvin Tomlinson had a strong outing for the Cleveland Browns against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tomlinson had three tackles, including two for loss, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.
Offensive star of the week: DeVonta Smith
It took Devonta Smith three-quarters to get involved for Philadelphia, the player nicknamed Slim Reaper showed up big in the Eagles' 28-23 escape over Jacksonville.
Nursing a 22-0 lead in the fourth, the Eagles were just looking to finish the game with no catastrophic injuries or big-time mistakes; they couldn't avoid either. First, the injury problem hit. Already missing tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles lost superstar Wide Receiver AJ Brown to a knee injury. The pass-catcher initially came onto the field for the second half but exited shortly after he emerged from the locker room.
Next, game management issues came. Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave Jacksonville its first touchdown with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, successfully converting the two-point conversion. On the following Eagles offensive drive, running back Sequon Barkley fumbled the football on the first play. Jacksonville scooped it up and ran it into the endzone, cutting the Eagles' lead to just six points in two plays.
Early in the fourth, only holding one reception for nine yards with 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Eagles turned to Smith.
It began with a seven-yard catch, bringing Smith’s total to two receptions for 16 yards. On the next play, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled right, looked downfield and delivered a perfect pass to Smith, who pulled in a 46-yard reception—just his third catch of the night. Facing third-and-22 on the Jaguars’ 25-yard line after a holding penalty and holding a six-point lead, Hurts stepped up in a clean pocket and delivered another excellent pass. Smith, with a step on his defender, reached out with one hand near the corner of the end zone, pulled the ball in, tapped his shin inbounds, and scored. Lincoln Financial Field erupted after arguably the catch of the year.
Smith finished the game with four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, with 78 of those yards coming on a single fourth-quarter drive. The win boosted Philadelphia to a 6-2 record, which looks to be headed for a high-stakes Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup with the 7-2 Washington Commanders.
Defensive star of the week: Quinnen Williams
After dropping five straight games, the New York Jets picked up a 21-13 must-win victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, highlighted by a handful of big plays by superstar defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
Williams finished the night with 1.5 sacks, including a strip sack on Texans QB C.J. Stroud. Williams added four tackles, including two for a loss and a game-high eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Williams’ first sack came just eight minutes into the contest. He plowed over a Texans' offensive lineman back before zeroing in on Stroud for the takedown. Just two minutes later, Williams pressured Stroud again, this time poking the ball loose, with Will McDonald IV recovering it to secure a turnover for New York.
Week 9 was just a continuation of a dominant four-week stretch for Williams; the former Alabama leads all defensive linemen with 16 pressures and four sacks over the past four weeks, with a 17.4% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus over that span.
The Jets hope to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 10 as Williams and company head to Arizona to take on the 5-4 Cardinals.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Bears.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Cowboys.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Derrick Henry: 23 carries for 106 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 27 yards, 1 fumble (not lost).
CB Eddie Jackson: Inactive.
CB Jayln Armour-Davis: Inactive.
Buffalo Bills
WR Amari Cooper: Inactive against the Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: 16 of 26 for 171 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 4 carries for 9 yards, sacked once for 5 yards against the Saints.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit.
DE LaBryan Ray: 5 tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection against the Las Vegas Raiders.
WR Jermain Burton: Inactive.
Cleveland Browns
WR Jerry Jeudy: 7 catches for 73 yards against the Chargers.
RB Jerome Ford: 2 carries for 5 yards, 1 catch for 2 yards.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Played 2 snaps on offense.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 3 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections against the Falcons.
Denver Broncos
CB Patrick Surtain II: 2 tackles against the Ravens.
CB Levi Wallace: Played 1 snap on defense.
Detriot Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 67 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 11 yards against the Packers.
S Brian Branch: 2 tackles.
CB Terrion Arnold: 5 tackles.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 13 carries for 95 yards, 2 catches for 13 yards against the Lions.
S Xavier McKinney: 6 tackles.
Houston Texans
WR John Metchie: 2 targets, 0 catches against the Jets.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: Played 8 snaps on defense.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 4 tackles, 2 for loss.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Vikings.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at tackle, played 54 snaps on offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Mac Jones: Active, did not play against the Eagles.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 57 snaps against the Browns.
P JK Scott: 7 punts for 330 yards with a 47.1 average and a long of 55.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: 25-of-28 for 231 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 carries for 3 yards, sacked once for 7 yards.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 2 catches for -4 yards, 1 touchdown.
RG Lester Cotton: Played 5 snaps on special teams.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection.
Minnesota Vikings
K Will Reichard: 0-of-2 on field goals, 3-of-3 on extra points against the Colts.
LB Dallas Turner: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit.
OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 73 snaps on offense.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 5 tackles against the Titans.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: Inactive against the Panthers.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Played 1 snap on offense against the Commanders.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 4 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks against the Texans.
LB CJ Mosley: Inactive.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 18 of 24 for 230 yards, 2 touchdowns, 13 carries for 67 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked 3 times for 20 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Jaguars.
WR DeVonta Smith: 4 catches for 87 yards, 1 touchdown.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 79 snaps on offense.
RG Tyler Steen: Played 4 snaps on special teams.
CB Eli Ricks: Played 12 snaps on special teams.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 2 tackles, 2 quarterback hits.
CB Josh Jobe: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: 1 quarterback hit against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 5 catches for 73 yards against the Patriots.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 77 snaps on offense.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Inactive against the Giants.
DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.
Tide on bye
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Colts — DB Ronnie Harrison
Falcons — LB Rashaan Evans
Jets – DB Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
Texans — TE Irv Smith Jr.
IR/Suspension
Browns CB Tony Brown — Played on IR Oct. 29 with a foot injury
Cardinals OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen — Placed on IR Oct. 16 with a pectoral injury.
Eagles DT Byron Young — Placed on IR Oct. 25 with a hamstring injury.
Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Lions WR Jameson Williams — Serving two-game suspension for violating NFL substance abuse policy.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.
