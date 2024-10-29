Tide Watch NFL Week 8: Josh Jacobs propels Packers to fourth straight win

in other news
The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Week 8 saw Jalen Hurts continue a strong run of form with three rushing touchdowns and a score through the air for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengles. His lone touchdown pass came on a beautiful strike to former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.
Derrick Henry found the end zone again for the Baltimore Ravens, while Najee Harris continues a resurgent season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris made it three games in a row with over 100 yards rushing, racking up 114 yards on 19 carries in the Steelers' Sunday Night Football win over the New York Giants. Jahmyr Gibbs also had his second straight game with over 100 yards for the Detroit Lions.
Elsewhere, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first start since Week 2 after missing the last several weeks with a concussion. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson had a pair of sacks, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II had an interception and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. had a productive week with seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Calvin Ridley also had his best game of the season with 10 catches for 143 yards for the Tennessee Titans. Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney also had an interception and is now up to six this season.
Former Alabama punter JK Scott also deserves a shoutout for his performance last week. Scott had an excellent game for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints. Scott had six punts for a combined 344 yards with a 57.3 average and a long of 67. He also downed three punts inside the 20-yard line.
Offensive star of the week: Josh Jacobs
Singing a $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, Josh Jacobs proved his reliability as the Packers leaned on him down the stretch in a 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love left the game in the third quarter due to a groin injury. Instead of relying on backup quarterback Malik Willis to carry most of the offensive load, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur put the ball in Jacobs’ hands. The Packers newest star rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries from when Love exited until the final whistle.
The highlight of the day for Jacobs came late in the third quarter when the running back took the ball on an inside rush and sent Jaguars cornerback De'Antre Prince flying with a juke move before breaking another tackle and finishing the run in the end zone for a 38-yard score.
Jacobs finished the afternoon with 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 25 carries. According to Pro Football Focus, the former Alabama back led the NFL in broken tackles among running backs last week with eight.
Jacobs’ strong day puts him in fourth place in the NFL rushing title race with 667 yards on the ground so far, though he is still firmly behind fellow former Alabama ball carrier Derrick Henry.
Defensive star of the week: Josh Jobe
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one of the NFL’s top passers, threw his first interception of the 2024 season to a former Alabama player on Sunday. No, it wasn't one of the elite former Alabama defenders that have established themselves as a mainstay in their team, but a player who received a recent practice squad promotion and now has a chance to parlay his success into potentially more playing time.
In his second game in 2024, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe intercepted Allen halfway through the second quarter. Allen looked to find wideout Khalil Shakir, but Shakir slipped at the stem as Allen sent the ball rocketing into Jobe’s chest. The third-year player returned the takeaway to the Buffalo seven-yard line and marked Jobe’s first career takeaway as a pro.
Jobe had trouble finding his footing early in his professional career. He was signed as an undrafted free agent to Philadelphia, weaving between being a depth piece and a starter in different spots. Jobe couldn't establish himself in the City of Brotherly Love, being waived in the 2024 offseason.
Jobe was signed to the Seattle practice squad in August and didnt appear in a game until Week 7, when usual Seahawks cornerback starter Tre Brown was ruled out due to injury. In relief of Brown, Jobe has played 122 snaps, with eight tackles and an interception thus far.
With Brown expected to return, Jobe will aim to prove himself as a potential long-term option for Seattle, while the Seahawks look to recover their playoff hopes after losing four of their last five games.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 4 tackles against the Dolphins.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Buccaneers.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Derrick Henry: 11 carries for 73 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 4 yards.
CB Marlon Humphrey: Inactive
CB Eddie Jackson: 10 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
CB Jayln Armour-Davis: 5 tackles.
Buffalo Bills
WR Amari Cooper: 1 catch for 3 yards against the Seahawks.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: 24 of 37 for 224 yards, 2 touchdowns
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 5 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 2 sacks.
DE LaBryan Ray: 3 tackles, 1 for loss.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 1 tackle against the Eagles.
WR Jermain Burton: 1 catch for 41 yards.
Cleveland Browns
WR Jerry Jeudy: 5 catches for 79 yards against the Ravens.
RB Jerome Ford: Inactive.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle.
CB Tony Brown: 1 tackle.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the 49ers.
Denver Broncos
CB Levi Wallace: 2 tackles against the Panthers.
CB Patrick Surtain II: 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception returned for 28 yards.
Detriot Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 127 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 6 yards against the Titans.
S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit.
CB Terrion Arnold: 7 tackles, 1 pass deflections.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 25 carries for 127 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for -2 yards against the Jaguars.
S Xavier McKinney: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception (no return).
Houston Texans
WR John Metchie: 3 catches for 29 yards against the Colts.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery.
LB Henry To’o To’o: Inactive.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: Played 19 snaps on defense.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 64 snaps on offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson: Did not play against the Packers.
QB Mac Jones: Did not play.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 66 snaps on offense.
P JK Scott: 6 punts for 344 yards with a 57.3 average and a long of 67.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: 28 of 38 for 234 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 carries for 13 yards, sacked once for 7 yards, 3 fumbles (none lost) against the Cardinals.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 45 yards.
RG Lester Cotton: Played 5 snaps on special teams.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 4 tackles.
Minnesota Vikings
K Will Reichard: 2 of 2 on field goals with a long of 35 yards, 2 of 2 on extra points against the Rams.
LB Dallas Turner: Played 3 snaps on defense.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Jets.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Chargers.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Played 1 snap on offense against the Steelers.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks against the Patriots.
LB CJ Mosley: Did not play.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 16 of 20 for 236 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 carries for 37 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Bengals.
WR DeVonta Smith: 6 catches for 85 yards, 1 touchdown.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 58 snaps on offense.
RG Tyler Steen: Started at guard, played 59 snaps on offense.
CB Eli Ricks: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 19 carries for 114 yards, 3 catches for 17 yards against the Giants.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 1 tackle against the Bills.
CB Josh Jobe: 7 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception returned for 33 yards.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: Played 21 snaps on defense against the Falcons.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 10 catches for 143 yards, 1 carry for 3 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Lions.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 76 snaps on offense.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 16 carries for 65 yards, 1 catch for 11 yards against the Bears.
DT Daron Payne: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack
DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Colts — DB Ronnie Harrison
Falcons — LB Rashaan Evans
Jets – DB Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
Texans — TE Irv Smith Jr.
IR/Suspension
Cardinals OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen — Placed on IR Oct. 16 with a pectoral injury.
Eagles DT Byron Young — Placed on IR Oct. 25 with a hamstring injury.
Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Lions WR Jameson Williams — Serving two-game suspension for violating NFL substance abuse policy.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.
