Tide Watch NFL Week 8: Josh Jacobs propels Packers to fourth straight win

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.

Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.

Week 8 saw Jalen Hurts continue a strong run of form with three rushing touchdowns and a score through the air for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengles. His lone touchdown pass came on a beautiful strike to former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

Derrick Henry found the end zone again for the Baltimore Ravens, while Najee Harris continues a resurgent season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris made it three games in a row with over 100 yards rushing, racking up 114 yards on 19 carries in the Steelers' Sunday Night Football win over the New York Giants. Jahmyr Gibbs also had his second straight game with over 100 yards for the Detroit Lions.

Elsewhere, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first start since Week 2 after missing the last several weeks with a concussion. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson had a pair of sacks, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II had an interception and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. had a productive week with seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Calvin Ridley also had his best game of the season with 10 catches for 143 yards for the Tennessee Titans. Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney also had an interception and is now up to six this season.

Former Alabama punter JK Scott also deserves a shoutout for his performance last week. Scott had an excellent game for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints. Scott had six punts for a combined 344 yards with a 57.3 average and a long of 67. He also downed three punts inside the 20-yard line.