Tide Watch NFL Week 6: Brian Branch snags two interceptions for Detroit

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 6 saw Derrick Henry continue his monster season with the Baltimore Ravens. Henry racked up over 100 yards rushing for the third time in four games, finishing with 132 yards and two scores in Baltimore's win over the Washington Commanders. Fellow former Alabama running back Najee Harris also had his best performance of the season. Harris rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams had touchdown catches last week. Williams' new teammate on the Detriot Lions Terrion Arnold also had an impressive game, finishing with two tackles, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery in the Lions' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. Houston Texans and former Tide defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was all over the New England Patriots backfield in Houston's 41-21 victory. Anderson racked up three sacks along with eight tackles, three quarterback hits and a pass deflection.

Offensive star of the week: Jalen Hurts

After a shaky opening to the season, Jalen Hurts bounced back nicely in Week 6, as Philadelphia improved to 3-2 with a 20-16 victory over the Browns. Against Cleveland, the Eagles began the game looking like they had the same stagnant offense throughout the first stretch of the season. Philadelphia Remains the only team that hasn't scored an offensive point in the first quarter this season, and Hurts started 0-5 passing. Hurts would go on to finish the game, completing 16-20 passes after the rough start (16/25 overall), adding two touchdowns, and, most importantly, not turning the football over. Week 6 marked the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback's first game since Week 13 of 2023, where Hurts had no turnovers. Hurts also didn't chart any turnover-worthy plays for the first time this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Hurts connected with foreigner Alabama teammate Devonta Smith on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, which would eventually become the game-winner for Philadelphia, but that wasn't the most important storyline from the Eagles win. The biggest saving grace for Hurts this week was the return of AJ Brown, who had been absent from the lineup since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. Brown finished with 116 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, connecting with Hurts on multiple big throws, including a 40-yard pass that iced the game for Philadelphia. Simply put, if Hurts can continue to keep the ball clean, with the amount of talent the Eagles boast on offense, the 2022 NFC champions have a chance to be a threat to any opposing team.



Defensive star of the week: Brian Branch

Brian Branch made NFL GMs everywhere wince in Week 6, as the former second-round pick reminded everyone what round he was selected in, snagging two interceptions as the Lions hammered the Cowboys on the road, 47-9. Branch’s First interception came in the first quarter. Quarterback Dak Prescott targeted wide receiver Ceedee Lamb on a corner route in the end zone. The safety tracked back from the flat, leaping into the air to snag the ball, taking the ball away from Dallas in the red zone. The former Crimson Tide safety snagged his second interception in the fourth quarter, as Prescott was hit well targeting wide receiver Jalen Brooks, airmailing the pass right into the hands of Branch. The two interceptions weren't the only forced turnovers bt Branch of the day. In the third quarter, as Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was in the midst of a catch and run, the safety executed a peanut punch, forcing a fumble and handing the ball to the Lions offense. Aside from the two turnovers, Branch was also tied as Detroit's leading tackler, totaling 5-tackles on the afternoon. Branch has emerged into one of the top safeties on the league so far this season, as the second year safety is No. 8 in PFF’s defensive grade among safeties this year, at 88.1. With the two interceptions against Dallas, Branch has catapulted himself into the race for the interception title with 3 INTs on the season, just two behind the current leader, fellow Alabama safety Xavier McKinney,