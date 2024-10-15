Tide Watch NFL Week 6: Brian Branch snags two interceptions for Detroit

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Week 6 saw Derrick Henry continue his monster season with the Baltimore Ravens. Henry racked up over 100 yards rushing for the third time in four games, finishing with 132 yards and two scores in Baltimore's win over the Washington Commanders. Fellow former Alabama running back Najee Harris also had his best performance of the season. Harris rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams had touchdown catches last week. Williams' new teammate on the Detriot Lions Terrion Arnold also had an impressive game, finishing with two tackles, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery in the Lions' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Houston Texans and former Tide defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was all over the New England Patriots backfield in Houston's 41-21 victory. Anderson racked up three sacks along with eight tackles, three quarterback hits and a pass deflection.
Offensive star of the week: Jalen Hurts
After a shaky opening to the season, Jalen Hurts bounced back nicely in Week 6, as Philadelphia improved to 3-2 with a 20-16 victory over the Browns.
Against Cleveland, the Eagles began the game looking like they had the same stagnant offense throughout the first stretch of the season. Philadelphia Remains the only team that hasn't scored an offensive point in the first quarter this season, and Hurts started 0-5 passing.
Hurts would go on to finish the game, completing 16-20 passes after the rough start (16/25 overall), adding two touchdowns, and, most importantly, not turning the football over.
Week 6 marked the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback's first game since Week 13 of 2023, where Hurts had no turnovers. Hurts also didn't chart any turnover-worthy plays for the first time this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Hurts connected with foreigner Alabama teammate Devonta Smith on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, which would eventually become the game-winner for Philadelphia, but that wasn't the most important storyline from the Eagles win.
The biggest saving grace for Hurts this week was the return of AJ Brown, who had been absent from the lineup since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. Brown finished with 116 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, connecting with Hurts on multiple big throws, including a 40-yard pass that iced the game for Philadelphia.
Simply put, if Hurts can continue to keep the ball clean, with the amount of talent the Eagles boast on offense, the 2022 NFC champions have a chance to be a threat to any opposing team.
Defensive star of the week: Brian Branch
Brian Branch made NFL GMs everywhere wince in Week 6, as the former second-round pick reminded everyone what round he was selected in, snagging two interceptions as the Lions hammered the Cowboys on the road, 47-9.
Branch’s First interception came in the first quarter. Quarterback Dak Prescott targeted wide receiver Ceedee Lamb on a corner route in the end zone. The safety tracked back from the flat, leaping into the air to snag the ball, taking the ball away from Dallas in the red zone. The former Crimson Tide safety snagged his second interception in the fourth quarter, as Prescott was hit well targeting wide receiver Jalen Brooks, airmailing the pass right into the hands of Branch.
The two interceptions weren't the only forced turnovers bt Branch of the day. In the third quarter, as Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was in the midst of a catch and run, the safety executed a peanut punch, forcing a fumble and handing the ball to the Lions offense.
Aside from the two turnovers, Branch was also tied as Detroit's leading tackler, totaling 5-tackles on the afternoon.
Branch has emerged into one of the top safeties on the league so far this season, as the second year safety is No. 8 in PFF’s defensive grade among safeties this year, at 88.1. With the two interceptions against Dallas, Branch has catapulted himself into the race for the interception title with 3 INTs on the season, just two behind the current leader, fellow Alabama safety Xavier McKinney,
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 7 tackles 1 pass deflection against the Packers.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Panthers.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Derrick Henry: 24 carries for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Commanders.
CB Marlon Humphrey: 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection.
CB Eddie Jackson: 3 tackles.
Carolina Panthers
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 4 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Falcons.
QB Bryce Young: Did not play.
DE LaBryan Ray: Played 32 snaps.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 4 tackles against the Giants.
WR Jermain Burton: Inactive.
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 42 yards against the Eagles.
WR Jerry Jeudy: 1 catch for 35 yards.
RB Jerome Ford: 2 carries for 14 yards
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Started at tackle, played 57 snaps.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle.
CB Tony Brown: Played 22 snaps on special teams.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 3 tackles against the Lions.
Denver Broncos
CB Patrick Surtain II: 1 pass deflection against the Chargers.
CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection.
Detriot Lions
WR Jameson Williams: 3 catches for 76 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 11 yards against the Cowboys.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 12 carries for 63 yards, 3 catches for 28 yards.
S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, 2 interceptions (47 return yards).
CB Terrion Arnold: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery returned for -1 yards.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 18 carries for 62 yards, 3 catches for 28 yards against the Cardinals.
S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles.
Houston Texans
WR John Metchie: Played 25 snaps against the Patriots.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 8 tackles, 4 for loss, 3 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, 1 pass deflection.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 7 tackles.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: 1 pass deflection against the Titans.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 47 snaps on offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 62 snaps against the Chicago Bears.
QB Mac Jones: 1 of 1 for 6 yards, sacked once for 10 yards.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 78 snaps.
P JK Scott: 4 punts for 159 yards with a 39.8-yard average and a long of 43.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Did not play.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit against the Texans.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Buccaneers.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Did not play against the Bengals
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit against the Buffalo Bills.
LB CJ Mosley: 1 tackle.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 16 of 25 for 264 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14 carries for 33 yards, sacked once for 8 yards, 1 fumble recovery against the Browns.
WR DeVonta Smith: 3 catches for 64 yards, 1 touchdown.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 62 snaps.
RG Tyler Steen: Played 1 snap at guard
CB Eli Ricks: Inactive.
DL Byron Young: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 14 carries for 106 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 catches for 16 yards against the Raiders.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 4 tackles
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 4 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the San Francisco 49ers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: 3 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 quarterback hits against the Saints.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 1 carry for 9 yards against the Colts.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 58 snaps on offense.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Inactive against the Ravens.
DT Jonathan Allen: 2 tackles.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles, 1 for loss.
DT Daron Payne: Started at DT, played 43 snaps.
Tide on bye: Week 6
Miami Dolphins
WR Jaylen Waddle
RG Lester Cotton
DT Da'Shawn Hand
Minnesota Vikings
K Will Reichard
LB Dallas Turner
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Colts — DB Ronnie Harrison
Jets – DB Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
Texans — TE Irv Smith Jr.
IR/Suspension
Cardinals OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — Placed on IR Sept. 17 after a concussion.
Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.
