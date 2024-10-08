Tide Watch NFL Week 5: Mack Wilson mauls San Francisco

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) reacts after recovering a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | Photo Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 5 saw the pride and joy of Nick Saban's Alabama teams dominate. Former Tide cornerbacks and safeties had a few outstanding performances. Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney extended his remarkable interception streak to five with a pick against the Los Angeles Rams. McKinney has already tied his season-high for interceptions after he also had five in 2021 when he was with the New York Giants. Cornerback Marlon Humphery also had an interception last week in the Baltimore Ravens victory over the Cleveland Browns. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II followed up an impressive performance in Week 4 with a pair of interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. On offense, running back Brian Robinson Jr. had a pair of touchdowns for the Washinton Commanders. Josh Jacobs had 73 yards and a score for the Packers, and Derrick Henry continued a stellar start to the season and made some history with the Ravens. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young also returned to action for the first time since he was benched after Week 2. Young completed 4 of 7 passes for 58 yards in the Panthers defeat to the Chicago Bears.

Offensive star of the week: Derrick Henry

Henry was undoubtedly Alabama’s most outstanding offensive player in the NFL for a third straight week. King Henry made personal history and had a clutch play late in Balatimore's 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry totaled 92 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens win, with his biggest play coming in overtime. After Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a field goal due to a botched snap on the Bengals' first possession in OT, the Ravens took over at their own 43-yard line. Henry took the ball on the ensuing play and rumbled down the field for a 53-yard gain, being chased down at the Cincinnati 6-yard line. Justin Tucker converted a 24-yard field goal to seal the Ravens' comeback win. Not only did Henry make the game-winning play, but he also crossed a milestone during the Ravens' trip to Ohio. Henry broke the 10,000 career rushing yard mark, becoming the 32nd player in NFL history to do so. At 30 years old, Henry is still dominating the league. Through five weeks, he’s the NFL’s rushing leader with 572 yards on the ground. Henry has been a revelation for the Ravens, and teams that passed on signing him this offseason are certainly regretting it.

Defensive star of the week: Mack Wilson

Multiple former Crimson Tide defenders had stand-out performances in Week 5, but Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson had a clutch performance in an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson totaled five tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception as the Cardinals overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat San Francisco. Wilson intercepted 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the third quarter, which set up an Arizona field goal, cutting the San Francisco lead to 10. Wilson later recovered a fumble by 49ers running back Jordan Mason in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, handing the ball back to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense. Wilson was drafted as a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2019 and has been a career journeyman up to this point. He signed with Arizona this past off-season and has seen more playing time under coach Jonathan Gannon than he has at any point in his career. The 26-year-old had only recorded one turnover in the first five seasons of his professional tenure but doubled that in Sunday’s outing against the 49ers. The former Alabama linebacker has positioned himself to be a key piece of an Arizona team that has surprised this season.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week. Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: 6 tackles, 1 interception (no return), 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection against the 49ers. Atlanta Falcons RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Buccaneers. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 15 carries for 92 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 4 yards against the Bengals. CB Marlon Humphrey: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception (no return). S Eddie Jackson: 1 tackle. Carolina Panthers DT A’Shawn Robinson: 4 tackles against the Bears. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle. QB Bryce Young: 4 of 7 for 58 yards, 1 carry for 8 yards, sacked once for 2 yards. Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle: 2 tackles against the Ravens. WR Jermain Burton: Played 1 snap on offense. Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 60 yards against the Commanders. WR Jerry Jeudy: 1 catch for 16 yards. RB Jerome Ford: 9 carries for 47 yards, 3 catches for 2 yards. LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Started at tackle, played 62 snaps on offense. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle, 0.5 sacks, 1 quatertback hit. CB Tony Brown: 1 tackle Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: 2 tackles against the Steelers. Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 3 tackles, 2 interceptions (100 combined return yards) and a touchdown, 2 pass deflections against the Raiders. CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle. Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 19 carries for 73 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 21 yards against the Rams. S Xavier McKinney: 3 tackles, 1 interception (28-yard return), 1 fumble recovery (7-yard return), 2 pass deflections. Houston Texans WR John Metchie: Played 3 snaps on offense against the Bills. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits. LB Henry To’o To’o: 6 tackles. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Jaguars. OL Ryan Kelly: Inactive. Jacksonville Jaguars OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 58 snaps against the Colts. QB Mac Jones: DNP. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 46 yards against the Patriots. RG Lester Cotton: Played 5 snaps on special teams. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit. Minnesota Vikings LB Dallas Turner: 1 tackle against the Jets. K Will Reichard: 3 of 3 on field goal attempts, 2 of 2 on extra points. New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hit against the Dolphins. New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: active; no stats against the Kansas City Chiefs. New York Giants OL Evan Neal: DNP against the Seahawks. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 2 tackles against the Vikings. LB CJ Mosley: Inactive. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris: 14 carries for 42 yards, 2 catches for 35 yards against the Cowboys. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 10 tackles, 1 pass deflection. Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Giants. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle against the Falcons. Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 7 carries for 18 yards, 2 touchdowns against the Browns. DT Jonathan Allen: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hits. DT Phidarian Mathis: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection. DT Daron Payne: 4 tackles.

Tide on bye this week

Detriot Lions WR Jameson Williams S Brian Branch RB Jahmyr Gibbs CB Terrion Arnold Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman P JK Scott DE Justin Eboigbe Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts WR DeVonta Smith LG Landon Dickerson RG Tyler Steen CB Eli Ricks DE Byron Young Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley OL JC Latham

Practice squad players

Bills — S Kareem Jackson Browns — TE Cameron Latu Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood Colts — DB Ronnie Harrison Falcons — LB Rashaan Evans Rams — TE Miller Forristall Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe Steelers — CB Anthony Averett Texans — TE Irv Smith Jr.

IR/Suspension