Tide Watch NFL Week 4: Derrick Henry dominates again for Baltimore

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. | Photo: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jack Knowlton & Henry Sklar
Tide Illustrated

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.

Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL, along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.

Week 4 saw Packers safety Xavier McKinney continue his impressive interceptions streak, after picking off a pass for the fourth straight week in his tenure with the Green Bay Packers in a close 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In a statement 42-14 win for Washington over the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown while defensively Jonathan Allen recorded his first sack of the season. On Monday Night Football, former Alabama offensive stars stood out for the Detroit Lions in their 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 78 yards on 14 rushes with two touchdowns. Despite Jameson Williams only recording two receptions, he still went for 80 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Offensive star of the week: Derrick Henry

Henry was the most dominant Alabama offense player across the league for the second straight week, boasting a historic outing for the Baltimore Ravens in their 35-10 routing of the Buffalo Bills.

Henry racked up a mind-boggling 199 yards and 2 touchdowns on Sunday night, his seventh-highest total in a single game yards over his entire career. Henry was one yard short of a seventh career 200-plus yard rushing game, which would've broken the NFL record for the most by a single player. On a larger scale, Henry sits just over 200 yards away from becoming the 32nd player in NFL history to break the 10,000-yard mark. Henry also broke the Ravens franchise record for the longest touchdown rush in Baltimore history, on an 87-yard score in the first quarter.

King Henry continues to be a dominant force for Baltimore, which has turned the ship around after a rocky 0-2 start.

Defensive star of the week: Pat Surtain II

Pat Surtain II has blossomed into one of the league’s top cornerbacks over the previous few seasons and showed his talent in a 10-9 slugfest win for the Denver Broncos over the New York Jets.

Surtain II played a season-high 54 coverage snaps and earned a season-high coverage grade of 76.8, according to Pro Football Focus. He shadowed one of the league's top pass catchers, Jets wideout Garrett Willson, and effectively limited him to just two catches for 24 yards on three targets, adding his first pass breakup of the season. Surtain’s performance in Week 4 was a culmination of his elite season in 2024. Despite having to cover some of the NFL’s top wideouts, including DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Mike Evans and Wilson, the former Alabama corner has allowed just 87 yards on 8 targets.

Surtain will continue to attempt to put the clamps on some of the world’s top wide receivers when he faces Devante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.

Arizona Cardinals

LB Mack Wilson: 6 tackles against the Commanders.

Atlanta Falcons

RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Saints.

Baltimore Ravens

RB Derrick Henry: 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches for 10 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 fumble (not lost) against the Bills.

CB Marlon Humphrey: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection.

S Eddie Jackson: 2 tackles, 1 for loss 1 quarterback hit.

Carolina Panthers

DT A’Shawn Robinson: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection against the Bengals.

DE LaBryan Ray: 4 tackles.

QB Bryce Young: DNP.

Cincinnati Bengals

S Jordan Battle: Played 1 snap on defense against the Panthers.

WR Jermain Burton: Played 4 snaps on offense.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 35 yards against the Raiders.

WR Jerry Jeudy: 6 catches for 72 yards.

RB Jerome Ford: 10 carries for 58 yards, 7 catches for 27 yards.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles.

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive.

CB Tony Brown: Played 19 snaps on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Giants

Denver Broncos

CB Patrick Surtain II: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Jets.

CB Levi Wallace: 2 tackles.

Detriot Lions

WR Jameson Williams: 2 catches for 80 yards against the Seahawks.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 14 carries for 78 yards, 2 touchdowns.

CB Terrion Arnold: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection.

S Brian Branch: Inactive

Green Bay Packers

RB Josh Jacobs: 9 carries for 51 yards, 4 catches for 27 yards against the Vikings.

S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception (no return).

Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 7 yards against the Jaguars.

DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles.

LB Henry To’o To’o: 7 tackles.

Indianapolis Colts

DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Steelers.

OL Ryan Kelly: Inactive.

Jacksonville Jaguars

OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 58 snaps on offense against the Texans.

QB Mac Jones: DNP.

Los Angeles Chargers

OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 56 snaps on offense against the Kansas City Chiefs.

P JK Scott: 6 punts for 318 yards with a 53-yard average and a long of 59.

DE Justin Eboigbe: DNP.

Miami Dolphins

WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 36 yards against the Titans.

RG Lester Cotton: active, no stats.

DT Da'Shawn Hand: 2 tackles, 1 for loss

Minnesota Vikings

K Will Reichard: 1 of 1 FG (33 yards), 4 of 4 XP against the Packers.

LB Dallas Turner: Played 11 snaps.

New England Patriots

LB Anfernee Jennings: Inactive against the 49ers.

New Orleans Saints

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: Played 5 snaps on defense against the Falcons.

New York Giants

OL Evan Neal: DNP against the Cowboys.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 1 tackle against the Broncos.

LB CJ Mosley: Inactive.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: 18 of 30 for 158 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 carries for 20 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked 6 times for 44 yards, 2 fumbles, 1 lost against the Buccaneers.

WR DeVonta Smith: Inactive

LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 57 snaps on offense.

RG Tyler Steen: Played 7 snaps on offense.

CB Eli Ricks: Played 7 snaps on special teams.

DE Byron Young: Inactive.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: 13 carries for 19 yards, 3 catches for 54 yards against the Colts.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 9 tackles.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit against the Lions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Chris Braswell: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Eagles.

Tennessee Titans

WR Calvin Ridley: 1 catch for 5 yards against the Dolphins.

OL JC Latham: active, no stats.

Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 21 carries for 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches for 12 yards against the Cardinals.

DT Jonathan Allen: 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack.

DT Phidarian Mathis: 1 tackle.

DT Daron Payne: 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hit.

Practice squad players

Bills — S Kareem Jackson

Browns — TE Cameron Latu

Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood

Rams — TE Miller Forristall

Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt

Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe

Steelers — CB Anthony Averett

IR/Suspension

Cardinals OL OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — Placed on IR Sept. 17 after a concussion.

Falcons S DeMarco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.

Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.

Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.

