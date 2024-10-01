The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.

Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL, along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.

Week 4 saw Packers safety Xavier McKinney continue his impressive interceptions streak, after picking off a pass for the fourth straight week in his tenure with the Green Bay Packers in a close 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In a statement 42-14 win for Washington over the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown while defensively Jonathan Allen recorded his first sack of the season. On Monday Night Football, former Alabama offensive stars stood out for the Detroit Lions in their 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 78 yards on 14 rushes with two touchdowns. Despite Jameson Williams only recording two receptions, he still went for 80 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.