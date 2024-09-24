Tide Watch NFL Week 3: Derrick Henry runs over Dallas

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) chases during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Photo: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 3 saw six former Alabama defenders log a sack, including Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson, who added eight tackles, including one for loss in Arizona’s loss to the Detroit Lions. On the other side, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a productive outing with 83 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper had a two-touchdown outing against the New York Giants. Fellow receiver DeVonta Smith had a solid outing for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New Orleans Saints. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. also recorded a touchdown, along with 33 yards on 16 carries in the Washington Commanders' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. It was also a productive week for Alabama specialists in the NFL. Punter J.K. Scott had an outstanding day for the Los Angeles Chargers. He had seven punts for 350 yards with a 50-yard average and a long of 63 yards. Rookie kicker Will Reichard went a perfect 2 of 2 on field goals, including a 58-yarder in the Minnesota Vikings 34-7 thumping of the Houston Texans.

Offensive star of the week: Derrick Henry

In one of the most significant moves of the NFL offseason, Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens after eight seasons with the Tennesee Titans. It’s taken the former Heisman Trophy winner no time to establish himself with the Ravens. In Week 3, Baltimore traveled to Jerry World to face the Dallas Cowboys in an inter-conference matchup that Henry flat-out dominated. The former first-round pick totaled 151 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns on 25 carries, gashing a struggling Dallas run defense and adding 23 receiving yards on a lone reception. Henry’s totals in Week 3 were season highs, as Baltimore escaped a late comeback effort from Dallas, defeating the Cowboys 28-25. Henry led all running backs with 100 yards created after contact in week three, showcasing his strength on a rushing attempt early in the third quarter. The 30-year-old broke through the gap on a third-and-1 and exploded for 29 yards, finishing the rush with a signature stiff arm on Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore. After three weeks, Henry is a strong contender for his third rushing title, ranking fifth in the league with 281 yards on the ground and leading in rushing touchdowns with four.

Defensive star of the week: Xavier McKinney

Another Alabama player who moved this offseason was former Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The former Alabama standout signed a four-year, $67 million contract with the Green Bay Packers and has already made history with his new team. With just over two minutes left in Green Bay's 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Titans quarterback Will Levis took a deep shot trying to connect with former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Instead, McKinney was the former Crimson Tide player with the ball in his hands, tracking it from the other side of the field with fantastic athleticism. McKinney became the first Packer to intercept a pass in each of the first three games of the season in 45 years. Along with his takeaways, McKinney has only allowed two receptions for 23 receiving yards, already becoming a key cog in Green Bay's defense after his big offseason move.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.