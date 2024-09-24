Tide Watch NFL Week 3: Derrick Henry runs over Dallas

in other news
Kalen DeBoer provides Alabama injury report heading into Georgia week
The open date on the schedule proved beneficial for No. 4 Alabama.
Alabama OL commit previews UGA game, discusses bond with future teammates
Alabama OL commit Mal Waldrep will return to Tuscaloosa for the Georgia game.
Where Alabama stands in the polls following its first open week
Alabama remained at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday.
Tony's takes: Grading Alabama's position groups through three games
Tony Tsoukalas breaks down each of Alabama's positon groups heading into SEC play.
Four-star SF London Jemison announces commitment to Alabama basketball
Jemison is the No. 51 player in the Class of 2025.
in other news
Kalen DeBoer provides Alabama injury report heading into Georgia week
The open date on the schedule proved beneficial for No. 4 Alabama.
Alabama OL commit previews UGA game, discusses bond with future teammates
Alabama OL commit Mal Waldrep will return to Tuscaloosa for the Georgia game.
Where Alabama stands in the polls following its first open week
Alabama remained at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday.
The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Week 3 saw six former Alabama defenders log a sack, including Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson, who added eight tackles, including one for loss in Arizona’s loss to the Detroit Lions. On the other side, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a productive outing with 83 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.
Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper had a two-touchdown outing against the New York Giants. Fellow receiver DeVonta Smith had a solid outing for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New Orleans Saints. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. also recorded a touchdown, along with 33 yards on 16 carries in the Washington Commanders' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
It was also a productive week for Alabama specialists in the NFL. Punter J.K. Scott had an outstanding day for the Los Angeles Chargers. He had seven punts for 350 yards with a 50-yard average and a long of 63 yards. Rookie kicker Will Reichard went a perfect 2 of 2 on field goals, including a 58-yarder in the Minnesota Vikings 34-7 thumping of the Houston Texans.
Offensive star of the week: Derrick Henry
In one of the most significant moves of the NFL offseason, Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens after eight seasons with the Tennesee Titans. It’s taken the former Heisman Trophy winner no time to establish himself with the Ravens.
In Week 3, Baltimore traveled to Jerry World to face the Dallas Cowboys in an inter-conference matchup that Henry flat-out dominated.
The former first-round pick totaled 151 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns on 25 carries, gashing a struggling Dallas run defense and adding 23 receiving yards on a lone reception. Henry’s totals in Week 3 were season highs, as Baltimore escaped a late comeback effort from Dallas, defeating the Cowboys 28-25.
Henry led all running backs with 100 yards created after contact in week three, showcasing his strength on a rushing attempt early in the third quarter. The 30-year-old broke through the gap on a third-and-1 and exploded for 29 yards, finishing the rush with a signature stiff arm on Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
After three weeks, Henry is a strong contender for his third rushing title, ranking fifth in the league with 281 yards on the ground and leading in rushing touchdowns with four.
Defensive star of the week: Xavier McKinney
Another Alabama player who moved this offseason was former Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The former Alabama standout signed a four-year, $67 million contract with the Green Bay Packers and has already made history with his new team.
With just over two minutes left in Green Bay's 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Titans quarterback Will Levis took a deep shot trying to connect with former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Instead, McKinney was the former Crimson Tide player with the ball in his hands, tracking it from the other side of the field with fantastic athleticism.
McKinney became the first Packer to intercept a pass in each of the first three games of the season in 45 years. Along with his takeaways, McKinney has only allowed two receptions for 23 receiving yards, already becoming a key cog in Green Bay's defense after his big offseason move.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack against the Lions.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit, 2 pass deflections against the Cowboys.
RB Derrick Henry: 25 carries for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 23 yards.
S Eddie Jackson: 2 tackles.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Played 15 snaps on special teams.
Carolina Panthers
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 3 tackles against the Raiders.
DE LaBryan Ray: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack.
QB Bryce Young: Did not play.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: Played 14 snaps on special teams against the Commanders.
WR Jermain Burton: Played 3 snaps at wide receiver.
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper: 7 catches for 86 yards, 2 touchdowns against the Giants
WR Jerry Jeudy: 4 catches for 27 yards.
RB Jerome Ford: 10 carries for 37 yards, 3 catches for 33 yards.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 quarterback hits.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Started at tackle, played 60 snaps on offense.
CB Tony Brown: 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 6 tackles against the Ravens.
Denver Broncos
CB Patrick Surtain II: 2 tackles against the Buccaneers.
CB Levi Wallace: Played 12 snaps at cornerback.
Detriot Lions
WR Jameson Williams: 1 catch for 9 yards, 1 carry for -7 yards against the Cardinals.
S Brian Branch: 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 pass deflections.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 16 carries for 83 yards, 0 catches for 20 yards, 1 touchdown.
CB Terrion Arnold: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 14 carries for 43 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards against the Titans.
S Xavier McKinney: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception (no return).
Houston Texans
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack against the Vikings.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 5 tackles.
WR John Metchie: Inactive.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: 3 tackles, 1 for loss against the Chicago Bears.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 56 snaps on offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 71 snaps against the Buffalo Bills.
QB Mac Jones: 5 of 8 for 22 yards, sacked once for 17 yards, 1 fumble lost.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 46 snaps on offense, 1 fumble (not lost)
P J.K. Scott: 7 punts for 350 yards, 50-yard average, long of 63 yards.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive.
Miami Dolphins
WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 26 yards against the Seahawks.
RG Lester Cotton: Played 2 snaps on special teams.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack.
Minnesota Vikings
LB Dallas Turner: Inactive against the Texans.
K Will Reichard: 2 of 2 on field goal attempts, including one from 58 yards, 4 of 4 on extra points.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 6 tackles, 2 for loss against the Jets.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: Played 4 snaps on special teams against the Eagles.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Did not play against the Browns.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 sack against the Patriots.
LB CJ Mosley: Inactive.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 29 of 38 for 311 yards, 1 interception, 8 carries for 25 yards, sacked 4 times for 23 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Saints.
WR DeVonta Smith: 7 catches for 79 yards.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 72 snaps.
RG Tyler Steen: Played 58 snaps at guard.
CB Eli Ricks: Inactive.
DE Byron Young: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 18 carries for 70 yards, 5 catches for 16 yards against the Chargers.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 2 tackles.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack against the Dolphins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle, 2 quarterback hits against the Broncos.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 1 catch for 9 yards against the Packers.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 54 snaps on offense.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 16 carries for 33 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 4 yards against the Bengals.
DT Jonathan Allen: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit.
DT Phidarian Mathis: Played 18 snaps at defensive tackle.
DT Daron Payne: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit.
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Jets — S Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
IR/Suspension
Cardinals OL OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — Placed on IR Sept. 17 after a concussion.
Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.