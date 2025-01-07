Tide Watch NFL Week 18: Jahmyr Gibbs' huge night earns Lions No. 1 seed

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Photo: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL regular season is officially in the books. The league has been dominated by former Alabama players all season and several more will attempt to reach the Super Bowl when the playoffs kickoff this weekend. The Crimson Tide’s domination in the pros saw the most NFL Pro Bowlers of any school in 2024 with 10 players selected to participate in the Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2. Here is the full list of Tide players in the Pro Bowl: Ravens running back Derrick Henry (Fifth Pro Bowl selection) Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (Fourth Pro Bowl selection) Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphery (Fourth Pro Bowl selection) Packers running back Josh Jacobs (Third Pro Bowl selection) Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (Third Pro Bowl selection) Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (Third Pro Bowl selection) Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Second Pro Bowl selection) Brown wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (First Pro Bowl selection) Packers safety Xavier McKinney (First Pro Bowl selection) Lions safety Brian Branch (First Pro Bowl selection) Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 18 saw Derrick Henry finish just shy of a 2,000-yard regular season with for the Baltimore Ravens, who fed Henry once again in their 35-10 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns. Henry had 20 carries for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns to finish the regular season with 1,921 yards and 16 scores on the ground. Henry will look to have just as big an impact in the playoffs after Baltimore clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Though the Carolina Panthers did not have as strong of a season, Bryce Young made sure it would end on a high. Young has had an excellent end to the season and seems to have found his footing as a pro. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns and added a pair of scores on the ground in the Panthers’ 44-38 thrilling overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. In Young’s final three starts, he tossed seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Offensive star of the week: Jahmyr Gibbs

The superstar Lions running back put an emphatic stamp on the regular season that saw Gibbs finish fifth in the league in rushing (1,412 yards) and finish first in total touchdowns with 20. With the NFC’s No. 1 seed on the line against the Minnesota Vikings, Gibbs flat-out dominated in Prime Time, racking up 23 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and adding a score through the air along with 31 yards on five catches against the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit dominated the crucial matchup at the top of the conference, defeating Minnesota 31-9.

Detroit will continue to heavily lean on Gibbs throughout the playoffs. The second-year pro is one of four Alabama players who are huge contributors for the NFC’s best side, along with wide receiver Jameson Willilams, rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch. Gibbs and Branch will represent Detriot and the Tide in the Pro Bowl and have Detriot in an excellent position to reach its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Defensive star of the week: Xavier McKinney

McKinney and the Packers did not end their season on nearly as high of a note after a 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears, but McKinney reminded the league of just how dangerous he can be in Green Bay’s backfield. After a surprising five-game drought, McKinney intercepted Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen on an attempted trick play by Chicago.

McKinney’s interception was his eighth of the campaign, which was the second-most in the NFL this season and a career-high for McKinney. The former New York Giant has paired his ball-hawking ability with 88 tackles and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod as a result. McKinney will have a chance to make more big plays for Green Bay in the postseason. The Packers earned the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week. Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the San Francisco 49ers. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 20 carries for 138 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 catches for 23 yards against the Browns. CB Marlon Humphrey: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection. Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper: Inactive against the Patriots. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: 25 of 34 for 251 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 carries for 24 yards, 2 touchdowns against the Falcons. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 5 tackles. DE LaBryan Ray: Started at defensive end, played 52 snaps on defense.

Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle: 1 tackle against the Steelers. WR Jermain Burton: Active, did not play. Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: 6 catches for 63 yards against the Ravens. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: Inactive. Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 3 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Detriot Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 23 carries for 139 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 catches for 31 yards, 1 touchdown against the Vikings. WR: Jameson Williams: 6 catches for 34 yards. S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection. CB Terrion Arnold: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection.

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 6 carries for 44 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 2 yards against the Bears. S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles, 1 interception (17-yard return).

Houston Texans WR John Metchie: 2 catches for 24 yards against the Titans. TE Irv Smith Jr.: Played 18 snaps on offense. DE Will Anderson Jr.: Inactive. LB Henry To’o To’o: 3 tackles. LB Christian Harris: Inactive. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: Played 10 snaps on defense against the Jaguars. DB Ronnie Harrison: Played 27 snaps on special teams. C Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 78 snaps on offense. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Mac Jones: 20 of 32 for 225 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 5 carries for 17 yards, sacked twice for 19 yards against the Colts. Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 75 snaps on offense against the Raiders. DL Justin Eboigbe: Inactive. P JK Scott: 1 punt for 47 yards. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Inactive against the Jets. WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 44 yards, 1 carry for 6 yards. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Played 30 snaps on defense. Minnesota Vikings OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 65 snaps against the Lions. LB Dallas Turner: 1 tackle. K Will Reichard: 3 of 4 on field goal attempts. New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection against the Bills. RG Lester Cotton: Inactive. New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Buccaneers.