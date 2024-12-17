Tide Watch NFL Week 15: Hurts and Smith lead Eagles to 10th straight win

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes to wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. | Photo: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 15 saw Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams both get in the end zone for the Detroit Lions in their thrilling loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gibbs had a rushing and receiving touchdown while Williams had one score through the air. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams also found himself on the scoresheet last week. Williams scored for the Cardinals after New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings forced a fumble near the goal line. The ball rolled toward the back of the end zone where Williams dove on it to make a timely recovery for Arizona.

Advertisement

Former Alabama safeties Jordan Battle and Brian Branch both had busy outings last week. Branch had 15 tackles for the Lions, while Battle had a season-high of 10 in the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Tennessee Titans. Former Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II snagged an interception in the Denver Broncos' win over the Indianapolis Colts. In addition to Gibbs, former Tide running backs Josh Jacobs and Jerome Ford both got in the end zone last week. Jacobs had 94 yards and a touchdown in Prime Time for the Green Bay Packers while Ford had 84 yards and a score in the Cleveland Browns' 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy also had 11 catches for 108 yards in the matchup. The former Alabama wideout surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his pro career.

Offensive stars of the week: Jalen Hurts & DeVonta Smith

The former Alabama quarterback and wide receiver are now one of the NFL’s best QB-WR duos and dominated in the Philadelphia Eagles' 27-13 win over in-state rival Pittsburgh. Hurts completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hurts yards through the air and 78.1% completion percentage were the second-highest marks in both categories this season. The former Tide QB also had 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground and finished with three total touchdowns for a second straight game.

Hurts’ big day through the air largely came from feeding Smith. The No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had season highs in catches (11) and receiving yards (109) and connected with Hurts for a two-yard touchdown completion in the second quarter. Smith has missed a few games due to injury this season but still has 662 yards and six touchdowns. Smith and Hurts have helped the Eagles win 10 straight games and clinch a playoff spot. The pair will be looking to help Philadelphia secure the NFC East title with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Defensive stars of the week: Will Anderson & Henry To’o To’o

Will Anderson and Henry To’o To’o were a two-man wrecking crew for Alabama’s defense during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Now pros, the pair channeled their domination with the Crimson Tide during the Houston Texans' 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins. Both Anderson and To’o To’o had forced fumbles, causing havoc for Miami and former Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had an afternoon to forget with four turnovers.

To’o To’o finished the game with a season-high 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks along with his forced fumble. The former fifth-round pick is having an outstanding second season in Houston. He leads the Texans with 87 tackles and now has two takeaways this season with a forced fumble and an interception. Anderson added three tackles, including one for loss two quarterback hits and a sack against Miami. Anderson has 32 tackles this season and ranks second on the team with 10.5 sacks. The former Alabama duo helped the Texans clinch the AFC South for a second straight season and have become staples of an elite Texans defense that ranks fourth in the league in total yards allowed per game and second in the NFL in sacks. Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.

Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: Started at linebacker, played 4 snaps on offense against the Patriots. OL Jonah Williams: 1 fumble recovered for a touchdown. Atlanta Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Inactive against the Raiders Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 14 carries for 67 yards against the Giants. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive. Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper: Started at receiver, played 32 snaps on offense against the Lions. S Kareem Jackson: 3 tackles. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: 19 of 28 for 219 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 3 carries for 12 yards, 2 fumbles lost, sacked 6 times for 44 yards against the Cowboys. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 2 tackles. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit.

Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle: 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery (returned for 60 yards) against the Titans. WR Jermain Burton: 1 kick return for 32 yards. Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: 11 catches for 108 yards against the Chiefs. RB Jerome Ford: 7 carries for 84 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 catches for 20 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 5 quarterback hits. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: Inactive against the Panthers. Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 1 tackle, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception (four-yard return) against the Colts. CB Levi Wallace: Inactive.

Detriot Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 8 carries for 31 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 catches for 83 yards, 1 touchdown against the Bills WR: Jameson Williams: 3 catches for 37 yards, 1 touchdown. S Brian Branch: 15 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 pass deflection. CB Terrion Arnold: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection. Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 26 carries for 94 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 42 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Seahawks. S Xavier McKinney: 5 tackles.

Houston Texans WR John Metchie: 2 catches for 17 yards against the Dolphins. TE Irv Smith Jr.: Started at tight end, played 23 snaps on offense. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble. LB Henry To’o To’o: 11 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble LB Christian Harris: 8 tackles. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Broncos. DB Ronnie Harrison: Played 23 snaps on special teams. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Mac Jones: 31 of 46 for 294 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 4 carries for 29 yards, sacked twice for 9 yards against the Jets.

Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 52 snaps on offense against the Buccaneers P JK Scott: 3 punts for 141 yards with a 47-yard average and a long of 57 yards. DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 29 of 40 for 196 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost, sacked 3 times for 24 yards against the Texans. WR Jaylen Waddle: 2 targets, 0 catches. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Played 19 snaps on defense. Minnesota Vikings OL Cam Robinson: Active, no stats against the Chicago Bears. LB Dallas Turner: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack. K Will Reichard: 3 of 3 on field goals with a long of 52 yards. 3 of 3 on extra points. New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble against the Cardinals. DT Christian Barmore: Played 36 snaps on defense RG Lester Cotton: Played 3 snaps on offense. New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 6 tackles, 1 for loss against the Commanders. New York Giants OL Evan Neal: Started at tackle, played 68 snaps on offense against the Ravens. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 1 tackle against the Jaguars. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 25 of 32 for 290 yards, 2 touchdowns, 15 carries for 45 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 fumble lost, sacked 3 times for 20 yards against the Steelers. WR DeVonta Smith: 11 catches for 109 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 1 yard. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 31 snaps on offense. CB Eli Ricks: Inactive. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris: 6 carries for 14 yards, 1 catch for 7 yards against the Eagles. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 8 tackles, 1 for loss. Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed: 7 tackles against the Packers. CB Josh Jobe: 2 tackles. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle against the Rams. Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley: 3 catches for 41 yards, 1 carry for 19 yards against the Bengals. OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 70 snaps on offense.