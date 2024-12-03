Tide Watch NFL Week 13: Jerry Jeudy has career game against former team

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts following his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Photo: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 13 saw Bryce Young have another strong outing with the Carolina Panthers in their narrow overtime defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young completed 26 of 46 pass attempts for 298 yards and a touchdown. Young also added 3 carries for 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Young has thrown a combined 62 for 106 pass attempts for 687 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in Carolina’s last three games and earned some props from veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield after Sunday’s game.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Brian Robinson Jr. continued the trend of former Alabama running backs dominating this season. Robinson had a season-high 103 yards along with a touchdown on 16 carries in the Washington Commanders’ 42-19 win over the Tennessee Titans. Along with Robinson's outing, Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry and Najee Harris all finished with over 75 yards last week.

Defensively, Xavier McKinney didn’t add to his league-leading interception haul but did have nine tackles in the Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day win over the Miami Dolphins. Minkah Fitzpatrick, A’Shawn Robinson and Brian Branch also all had solid outings with six tackles each, while Henry To’o To’o and Levi Wallace each had eight.

Offensive star of the week: Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy certainly played like he was taking revenge on his former team Monday Night. Jeudy was the star of the show for the Cleveland Browns in their 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Prime Time. Though the Browns didn’t come up with the victory, Jeudy finished the game with a career-high 235 receiving yards along with a touchdown on ninne catches.

The fifth-year receiver was traded from the Broncos to the Browns this offseason after spending four years in Denver where he was drafted with the No. 15 pick in 2020. Jeudy has enjoyed a solid campaign in his first season with Cleveland, despite the Browns struggling at the quarterback position. His performance Monday night certainly left Broncos fans with a sour taste in their mouths after he was dealt this offseason. In addition to it being Jeudy's first 200-yard outing, it's also the second time in three games that the former Alabama wideout has racked up over 100 receiving yards.

Defensive star of the week: Mack Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals ultimately came up short in a 23-22 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, but Wilson did his best to give the Cardinals the victory. The former Alabama linebacker tallied seven tackles, including for loss, along with two sacks and a pass deflection.

Wilson finished with at least seven tackles for the fourth time this season and registered a sack for the first time since Week 3. The talented linebacker has been a key member of a resurgent Cardinals squad that is in contention for a playoff spot after going 4-13 in each of the last two seasons. Wilson ranks third on the team in tackles with 62 and his three sacks are tied for the fourth among Cardinals players. Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.

Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: 7 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks, 1 pass deflection against the Vikings. OL Jonah Williams: Started at tackle, played 82 snaps on offense. Atlanta Falcons RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Chargers. LB Rashaan Evans: Inactive. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 19 carries for 82 yards, 3 catches for 29 yards against the Eagles. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Played 27 snaps on special teams. Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper: 3 catches for 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: 26 of 46 for 298 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 carries for 17 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked once for 9 yards against the Buccaneers. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 6 tackles, 1 for loss. DE LaBryan Ray: 3 tackles. Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle: 5 tackles against the Steelers. WR Jermain Burton: 5 kick returns for 146 yards with a 29.2-yard average and a long of 38 yards. Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: 9 catches for 235 yards, 1 touchdown against the Broncos. RB Jerome Ford: 9 carries for 41 yards. LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: Inactive against the Giants. Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Browns. CB Levi Wallace: 8 tackles, 1 pass deflection Detriot Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 9 carries for 87 yards, 2 catches for 17 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Chicago Bears. WR: Jameson Williams: 5 catches for 28 yards, 2 carries for 18 yards. S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit. CB Terrion Arnold: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection.

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 19 carries for 43 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 74 yards against the Dolphins. S Xavier McKinney: 9 tackles. Houston Texans WR John Metchie: 2 catches for 16 yards against the Jaguars. TE Irv Smith Jr.: Played 17 snaps on offense. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 1 quarterback hit. LB Henry To’o To’o: 8 tackles. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Patriots. DB Ronnie Harrison: 1 tackle. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Mac Jones: 20 of 32 for 235 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 6 yards against the Texans.

Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 46 snaps on offense against the Falcons. P JK Scott: 3 punts for 146 yards with a 48.7-yard average and a long of 52, 1 pass for 3 yards. DE Justin Eboigbe: Played 4 snaps on defense Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 37 of 46 for 365 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 carries for 6 yards, sacked 5 times for 29 yards against the Packers. WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 53 yards. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 tackle. Minnesota Vikings OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 53 snaps on offense against the Cardinals. LB Dallas Turner: Played 26 snaps on defense. New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 5 tackles against the Colts. DT Christian Barmore: 1 tackle. RG Lester Cotton: Inactive. New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 2 tackles against the Los Angeles Rams. New York Giants OL Evan Neal: Started at tackle, played 63 snaps on offense against the Cowboys. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit against the Seahawks. LB CJ Mosley: Inactive. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 11 of 19 for 118 yards, 1 touchdown, 9 carries for 29 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked twice for 6 yards, 1 fumble (not lost) against the Ravens. WR DeVonta Smith: Inactive. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 56 snaps on offense. CB Eli Ricks: Played 6 snaps on special teams.