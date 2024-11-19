Tide Watch NFL Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to back-to-back wins

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.

Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.

Week 11 saw Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy put up his best performance of the season in the Cleveland Browns' 34-14 loss to the Saints. Despite the defeat, Jeudy racked up 142 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Jeudy has 39 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Jameson Williams also had an explosive day through the air. The Detriot Lions wide receiver hauled in four catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in their 52-6 thumping of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs all found the end zone last week. Jacobs had a productive game for the Green Bay Packers with 134 all-purpose yards, helping the Packers to a thrilling 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears.

Jalen Hurts helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a huge divisional win in Prime Time over the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Hurts completed 18 of 28 passes for 221 yards and had 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Former Alabama safeties Xavier McKinney and Brian Branch had productive outings on defense. McKinney had nine tackles for the Packers which was tied for the most on the team, while Branch had seven for Detriot in its blowout win over the Tennessee Titans.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was a standout on defense in New York's narrow loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Williams finished with seven tackles, including two for loss, one sack and three quarterback hits. He has now had a sack in four of the Jets' last five games.