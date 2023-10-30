As the 2023-24 NBA season gets underway, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league.

Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:



Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller’s NBA debut came as a substitute for the Hornets in their 116-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks. In 25 minutes, Miller finished with 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Two days later against the Detroit Pistons, Miller saw an uptick in minutes and productivity in the Hornets' 111-99 loss. He came off the bench again and finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones helped the Pelicans win their opening two games of the season over the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks. Jones started the 2023-24 season with a productive performance on both ends of the floor against the Grizzlies. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block. Against the Knicks, Jones again had another solid outing defensively with three blocks to go along with 10 points.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton’s most recent appearance in the Jazz’s 126-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns was his best so far this season. Sexton finished with 14 points, six assists and two rebounds. He scored 13 in the Jazz’s win over the Clippers and had nine points and three rebounds in Utah’s season opener against the Sacramento Kings.

Kira Lewis Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Lewis saw action off the bench in both of the Pelicans wins last week. He had one block in 11 minutes against the Grizzlies and two points in 10 minutes as a substitute against the Knicks.