Tide Watch: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith help Eagles reach Super Bowl LIX

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) holds the NFC Championship trophy after a victory in the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Photo: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LIX is officially set. The NFL has been dominated by former Alabama players this season and several will represent the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles took down the Commanders in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith played for the Eagles in that game, as did offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. The trio will have another crack at Kansas City on Feb. 9, after the Cheifs won the first matchup 38-35. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Here’s a roundup of all contributions by Alabama players in the NFC and AFC championship games.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders RB Brian Robinson: 11 carries for 36 yards. DT Jonathan Allen: 5 tackles, 1 for loss. DT Daron Payne: Inactive. The Commanders' Cinderella run came to an end in the NFC Championship and marked the conclusion of a strong season for Robinson. The former Alabama running back wrapped up his third year in the NFL with 799 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns on the ground. He also scored twice in the playoffs and continues to show why he’ll be an asset on offense for a Commanders side looking to build on their surprise playoff run. Allen completed his eighth season with Washington having appeared in just eight regular season games, racking up 16 tackles and three sacks in that span. Allen injured his pectoral muscle in mid-October but worked his way back to finish the season strong, tying his season high with five tackles against the Eagles. Payne was dealing with both knee and finger injuries, which caused him to miss the NFC Championship. The sixth-year defensive tackle racked up 42 tackles and four sacks in the regular season. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 20 of 28 for 246 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 carries for 16 yards, 3 touchdowns, sacked twice for 16 yards. WR DeVonta Smith: 4 catches for 45 yards. OL Landon Dickerson: Started at center, played 39 snaps on offense OL Tyler Steen: Started at left guard, played 71 snaps on offense. CB Eli Ricks: Inactive. Hurts helped lead the Eagles back to the Super Bowl with an outstanding performance in a 55-23 blowout win over Washington. He had just eight incomplete passes and one touchdown through the air along with three on the ground. Hurts continues to be an asset near the goal line for Philadelphia, with two of his rushing touchdowns coming on quarterback sneaks. He has also completed 48 of 69 attempts for 505 yards and three scores through the air with no interceptions in the Eagles' three playoff games.

Philadelphia’s offensive line continues to be stellar in blocking for superstar running back Sequon Barkley. The Penn State product racked up 118 yards and three touchdowns running behind Dickerson and Steen. Both players showed off their versatility in the biggest game of the Eagles season so far. Because of an injury to center Cam Jergans, Dickerson shifted to center while Steen made just his second start of the season at left guard. Both players also assessed blocking for Hurts in the passing game Sunday. In the most Alabama-laden play of the game, Dickerson and Steen double-teamed Allen, allowing Hurts to hit Smith for a toe-tap catch along the sideline.

Eagles and former Alabama DT Byron Young remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. His 21-day practice window was opened on Jan. 8. The Eagles also signed former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu to a Reserve/Future contract on Jan. 23.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Cheifs