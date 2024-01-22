Tide Watch: Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch help Lions reach NFC title game
Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL.
With the NFL Playoffs in full swing, several former Alabama players are helping their sides earn a chance to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.
Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch stood out among former Alabama players in action over the weekend. The duo made significant impacts on both sides of the ball as the Lions took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 Sunday. Elsewhere, Christian Harris ended his season on a high note for the Houston Texans despite their divisional round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s how former Alabama players have performed in the playoffs so far.
Detroit Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 9 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, 4 catches for 40 yards against the Buccaneers.
S Brian Branch: 9 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit.
WR Jameson Williams: 2 catches for 35 yards.
Gibbs came in clutch for the Lions as they powered their way to a home win and a spot in the NFC Championship game. His 74 yards is the most he’s had in a game since Dec. 24, while his touchdown came on a 31-yard scamper, which gave Detroit the lead in the fourth quarter.
Gibbs also added 40 yards on four catches. The rookie has created a formidable running back duo with teammate David Montgomery this season and now has 182 total yards and two touchdowns across Detroit’s two playoff games.
Branch made a big impact on the other side of the ball. He logged a sack on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his nine tackles were tied for the most by a Lions on Sunday.
Branch has been stellar in his first season as a pro and saved one of his best games for the playoffs. His nine tackles are the most he’s had in a game since Week 3 when he logged 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. His 74 total tackles in the regular season ranked fifth on the team while he also thrived in coverage, registering three interceptions and led the Lions in pass deflections with 13.
Houston Texans
LB Christian Harris: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit against the Ravens.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 3 tackles.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit.
S Kareem Jackson: Active but did not record any stats.
WR John Metiche: Active but did not record any stats.
While Baltimore was ultimately able to knock off the Texans, Harris did his best to keep Houston in the game on defense.
Harris capped off an excellent season with seven tackles, which was tied for the most by a Texans player, along with a quarterback hit Saturday. Harris' performance followed up another excellent postseason outing in the Texans' win over the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round. Harris led Houston in tackles with eight, notched a sack and had a 36-yard pick-6 as Houston crushed Cleveland 45-14.
In just his second season as a pro, Harris broke out, finishing as the Texans' second-leading tackler with 101, along with a pair of sacks, seven pass deflections and a forced fumble in the regular season.
Harris along with Anderson and To’o To’o make up a Crimson Tide-laden Houston defense that was one of the most improved units in the NFL from a season ago. While Houston won't be playing for a Super Bowl this season, its future looks extremely bright on defense thanks its former Alabama contributors and led by Harris.
Other Crimson Tide players on AFC and NFC Championship teams
Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphery: Inactive against the Texans due to a calf injury.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 30 after suffering a concussion.
Kansas City Chiefs
DT Isaiah Buggs: Remains on the Chiefs practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers
TE Cameron Latu: Placed on injured reserve after a knee injury suffered in August.
Super Wild Card Weekend wrap-up
Cleveland Browns
RB Jerome Ford: 9 carries for 17 yards, 4 catches for 15 yards against the Texans.
WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 59 yards.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 3 tackles, 1 for loss
Detroit Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 8 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, 4 catches for 43 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.
S Brian Branch: 7 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
WR Jameson Williams: 2 catches for 19 yards.
Houston Texans
LB Christian Harris: 8 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and an interception returned for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 1 tackle.
S Kareem Jackson: 1 tackle.
WR John Metiche: 3 catches for 44 yards, 1 carry for 9 yards.
Los Angeles Rams
LS Carson Tinker: Saw action on special teams against the Lions.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 20 passes for 199 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, had 3 carries for 25 yards and was sacked twice against the Chiefs.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 2 catches for 31 yards, 1 carry for 9 yards.
DT Raekwon Davis: 2 tackles.
RG Lester Cotton: Saw action on special teams.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 25 passes for 250 yards, 1 touchdown, had 1 carry for 5 yards and was sacked three times against the Buccaneers.
WR DeVonta Smith: 8 catches for 148 yards.
WR Julio Jones: 3 catches for 22 yards, 1 fumble (not lost)
CB Eli Ricks: 1 tackle.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard.
CB Josh Jobe: Saw action on special teams.
RG Tyler Steen: Inactive
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 12 carries for 37 yards, 2 catches for 15 yards against the Buffalo Bills.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 10 tackles, 1 for loss.
CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle.