Tide Watch: Herb Jones sets new career high with seven steals
With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league.
Every week, Tide Illustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League.
Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:
Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans
While Herb Jones has seen his scoring improve, averaging 13.8 points per game in February so far, he also set a new career mark on defense last week.
During New Orleans’ 127-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Jones set a new career high with seven steals. He also scored 17 points and added five rebounds and four assists in the win.
Jones, who was the 2020-21 SEC Defensive Player of the Year with the Crimson Tide, is averaging 1.3 steals per game in his third season as a pro. His alertness on the defensive end has made him one of the key members of the Pelicans’ starting lineup.
Earlier in the week, Jones scored 19 points, along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Miami Heat on Friday. He had 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and a block in New Orleans’ most recent game against the Chicago Bulls.
Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller finished in double figures in all three of the Hornets’ games following the All-Star break. His best performance came in Charlotte’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Miller finished with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Earlier in the week, Miller logged 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. One day earlier, Miller scored 16 points and added three rebounds, five assists and four steals against the Utah Jazz.
Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton featured in both of Utah’s games last week, logging a double double with 16 points and 10 assists in the Jazz’s 128-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He also added a pair of rebounds and four steals.
Against Miller and the Hornets, Sexton notched 17 points, two rebounds and five assists. He has continued an exceptional run of form in February, averaging 20.8 points per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.0% from 3.
Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings
Keon Ellis did not appear for the Kings last week but made two appearances the week prior, after he was elevated from a two-way deal to a multi-year NBA contract. He played seven minutes and logged a pair of rebounds against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 13 and played three minutes in his most recent appearance against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14.
Kira Lewis Jr.: Utah Jazz
Lewis appeared in one game for Utah last week, notching two points, one rebound and an assist against the Spurs. He was a healthy scratch for the Jazz’s game against the Hornets.
G League
JD Davison continues to be a walking bucket for the Maine Celtics. He logged a double double with 23 points and 12 assists against the Westchester Knicks on Sunday, and had a 28-point game against the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.
After making his seventh NBA appearance for the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 14, Noah Clowney returned to the Nets' Long Island G League affiliate and had a pair of solid outings against the Mexico City Capitanes, including a 17-point, nine-rebound game Saturday.
Jaden Shackelford had a strong showing with 16 points in the Oklahoma City Blue’s lone game against the Austin Spurs last week. Alex Reese notched 10 points and seven boards for the Rip City Remix on Friday, while Josh Primo had a 20-point performance against the Salt Lake City Stars.
Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week:
Alex Reese: Rip City Remix
Feb. 22: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals vs. the Wisconsin Heard
Feb. 24: 2 rebounds vs. Wisconsin.
Jaden Shackelford: Oklahoma City Blue
Feb. 23: 16 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals vs. Austin.
JD Davison: Maine Celtics
Feb. 22: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals vs. Birmingham.
Feb. 23: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists vs. Birmingham.
Feb. 25: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal vs. Westchester.
Josh Primo: Ontario Clippers
Feb. 23: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals vs. Salt Lake City.
Feb. 25: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Kira Lewis Jr: Salt Lake City Stars
Feb. 23: DNP vs. Ontario.
Noah Clowney: Long Island Nets
Feb. 22: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks vs. Mexico City.
Feb. 24: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks vs. Mexico City.