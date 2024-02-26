With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, Tide Illustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Advertisement

While Herb Jones has seen his scoring improve, averaging 13.8 points per game in February so far, he also set a new career mark on defense last week. During New Orleans’ 127-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Jones set a new career high with seven steals. He also scored 17 points and added five rebounds and four assists in the win. Jones, who was the 2020-21 SEC Defensive Player of the Year with the Crimson Tide, is averaging 1.3 steals per game in his third season as a pro. His alertness on the defensive end has made him one of the key members of the Pelicans’ starting lineup.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IRVJCIEpPTkVTLjxicj5QT1NURVIuIDxicj5PTiBZT1VSIEhFQUQu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91ZGY1ektDdGlCIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdWRmNXpLQ3RpQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZXcgT3JsZWFucyBQ ZWxpY2FucyAoQFBlbGljYW5zTkJBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1BlbGljYW5zTkJBL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYwODQ2MjQ0NjU2NjQ4NDg1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Earlier in the week, Jones scored 19 points, along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Miami Heat on Friday. He had 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and a block in New Orleans’ most recent game against the Chicago Bulls.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQVNLRVRCQUxMIEpPTkVTISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v WndwUU5VU0s3cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p3cFFOVVNLN3A8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTmV3IE9ybGVhbnMgUGVsaWNhbnMgKEBQZWxpY2Fuc05CQSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZWxpY2Fuc05CQS9zdGF0 dXMvMTc2MTIxMDczODM2MDYyNzYzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5G ZWJydWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller finished in double figures in all three of the Hornets’ games following the All-Star break. His best performance came in Charlotte’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Miller finished with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Earlier in the week, Miller logged 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. One day earlier, Miller scored 16 points and added three rebounds, five assists and four steals against the Utah Jazz.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUxMRVIgSEFNTUVSIPCflKggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1ZZcHBkcUZ6czMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WWXBwZHFGenMzPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJhbGx5IFNwb3J0czogSG9ybmV0cyAoQEhvcm5ldHNPbkJh bGx5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvcm5ldHNPbkJh bGx5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxOTQyNTI1NTY3Mjc1NTAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton featured in both of Utah’s games last week, logging a double double with 16 points and 10 assists in the Jazz’s 128-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He also added a pair of rebounds and four steals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5kbyBhIGxpbCBkYW5jZSwgeW91bmcgYnVsbCDwn5W6PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Rha2VOb3RlP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU5vdGU8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xsaW5TZXh0b24wMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29sbGluc2V4dG9uMDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KbG5XWUNSQUF1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmxu V1lDUkFBdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVdGFoIEphenogKEB1dGFoamF6eikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91dGFoamF6ei9zdGF0dXMv MTc2MTk1MjQzNTYyOTg2NzI1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Against Miller and the Hornets, Sexton notched 17 points, two rebounds and five assists. He has continued an exceptional run of form in February, averaging 20.8 points per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.0% from 3.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Keon Ellis did not appear for the Kings last week but made two appearances the week prior, after he was elevated from a two-way deal to a multi-year NBA contract. He played seven minutes and logged a pair of rebounds against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 13 and played three minutes in his most recent appearance against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14.

Kira Lewis Jr.: Utah Jazz

Lewis appeared in one game for Utah last week, notching two points, one rebound and an assist against the Spurs. He was a healthy scratch for the Jazz’s game against the Hornets.

G League

JD Davison continues to be a walking bucket for the Maine Celtics. He logged a double double with 23 points and 12 assists against the Westchester Knicks on Sunday, and had a 28-point game against the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMSBwb2ludHMgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vamRkYXZpc29uMTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpkZGF2aXNv bjEwPC9hPiB0aHJvdWdoIDMgcXVhcnRlcnMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGVlZGdyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxlZWRncmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FCSlltNUw1TzQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RQkpZ bTVMNU80PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1haW5lIENlbHRpY3MgKEBNYWluZUNl bHRpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFpbmVDZWx0 aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxODM1OTQxMjM1MTMwMzcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

After making his seventh NBA appearance for the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 14, Noah Clowney returned to the Nets' Long Island G League affiliate and had a pair of solid outings against the Mexico City Capitanes, including a 17-point, nine-rebound game Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgU1RPUCBmb3IgTm9haCBDbG93bmV5IPCfm5Hwn5KqIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qVUpVdFV1b3JLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v alVKVXRVdW9ySzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMb25nIElzbGFuZCBOZXRzIChA TG9uZ0lzbGFuZE5ldHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TG9uZ0lzbGFuZE5ldHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjE1MjIwMzI5NDI5MTk3NjU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jaden Shackelford had a strong showing with 16 points in the Oklahoma City Blue’s lone game against the Austin Spurs last week. Alex Reese notched 10 points and seven boards for the Rip City Remix on Friday, while Josh Primo had a 20-point performance against the Salt Lake City Stars. Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week: