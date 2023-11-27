With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Noah Clowney: Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

After he was selected with the 21st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft by Brooklyn, Clowney made his NBA debut Saturday during the Nets clash against the Miami Heat. He only saw three minutes of action after he was put in the game late in the fourth quarter but did grab a rebound. While he's still searching for his first NBA points, Clowney is showing signs of promise in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets. He had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists against the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones finished in double figures in three of the Pelicans' four games last week. Jones’ best outing was against the Sacramento Kings last Monday when he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. He had seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in another matchup against the Kings on Wednesday. Jones was back in double figures against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. He had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. In the Pelicans’ most recent game, Jones finished with 13 points and a solitary assist, rebound, steal and block in New Orleans’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

In a matchup against Jones and the Pelicans Sexton finished with 16 points, three rebounds and six assists as the Jazz took down the New Orleans 105-100. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance for Sexton, after he scored just one point and had two assists, a pair of rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. On Tuesday, Sexton had 14 points, three rebounds and four assists against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller’s scoring steadily improved as the Hornets' last week of games went on. He had just nine points, shooting just 4-for-12 from the field, along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in Charlotte’s overtime win over the Boston Celtics. He notched 15 points, three assists and a steal against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Miller finished the week with his second-best scoring performance of the season with 20 points, along with five rebounds, one assist and a steal against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Kira Lewis Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Lewis played just six minutes in the Pelicans matchup against the Kings last Monday. He finished with three points, two assists and a steal. Lewis was a healthy scratch for the Pelicans’ other three games last week.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Ellis did not play in any of the Kings' games last week due to a left ankle sprain. His last appearance came on Nov. 19 against the Dallas Mavericks and he’s listed as day-to-day.

G League