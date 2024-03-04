With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, Tide Illustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Advertisement

Brandon Miller played in three of Charlotte’s four games last week. In a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, Miller logged 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Milwaukee on Tuesday. He had 21 points, seven rebounds and an assist in Charlotte on Thursday. Miller missed the Hornets' 121-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday due to a lower back contusion. He returned for Charlotte’s clash against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and benefited from the one-game break. He dropped his first career NBA double-double with 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. He also added three assists and a block in 37 minutes of action.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFuZG9uIE1pbGxlciBpcyBkb2luZyBhIGxpdHRsZSBiaXQgb2Yg ZXZlcnl0aGluZyBhZ2FpbnN0IHRoZSBSYXB0b3JzLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hhcm9udmlld0ZDVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AU2hhcm9udmlld0ZDVTwvYT4gLy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01lbW9yYWJsZU1vbWVudHM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNZW1vcmFibGVNb21lbnRzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR3hoWGY3dHdjaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0d4aFhmN3R3Y2o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmFsbHkgU3BvcnRz OiBIb3JuZXRzIChASG9ybmV0c09uQmFsbHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9ybmV0c09uQmFsbHkvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjQ0NDU3MTA2 NTE0Mjg5MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

One week after former Alabama forward Herb Jones earned a career-high seven steals in a game, Collin Sexton set his career mark in the same category. Sexton had six steals during one of his best performances of the season so far. He added 22 points, one rebound and three assists in 29 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The former Alabama guard continues to live up to his “Young Bull” nickname on both ends of the floor.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5pdCYjMzk7cyB0aGUgbGl0dGxlIGRhbmNlIGFmdGVyIHRoZSBidWNr ZXQgZm9yIHVzIPCfmIg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVGFrZU5vdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNUYWtlTm90ZTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2NvbGxpbnNleHRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29sbGlu U2V4dG9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdHlKWndnUWh2cCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3R5Slp3Z1FodnA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVXRh aCBKYXp6IChAdXRhaGphenopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vdXRhaGphenovc3RhdHVzLzE3NjI2NTkxNTczMTkwMjA4MzA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sexton followed up his career performance with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. He finished the week with 18 points, one rebound and five assists against the Miami Heat.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5jYW7igJl0IHN0b3AsIHdvbuKAmXQgc3RvcCAocGxzIGRvbuKAmXQg c3RvcCnwn5qmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83YjhuQlJ1SXJTIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN2I4bkJSdUlyUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVdGFo IEphenogKEB1dGFoamF6eikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS91dGFoamF6ei9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NDA3MTUyNjE3NTgwOTU5Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones finished in double figures in two of New Orleans’ three games last week. He started the week with 15 points, one rebound, one assist and a pair of steals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He then scored 14 points and added four rebounds, one assist and a block in the first game of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pObXoxQnZMWE8iPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9aTm16MUJ2TFhPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bnEzYlVHR3BDRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25xM2JVR0dwQ0Y8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTmV3IE9ybGVhbnMgUGVsaWNhbnMgKEBQZWxpY2Fuc05CQSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZWxpY2Fuc05CQS9zdGF0 dXMvMTc2Mzc2NDgzOTgwNDAxMDY1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In the second game of the back-to-back Jones logged six points, one rebound, one assist and a pair of steals in New Orleans’ 129-102 win over Indiana on Friday. Despite a slow start to March, Jones averaged a solid 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in February.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Keon Ellis played in two of Sacramento’s three games last week. He was a healthy scratch for the Kings’ game against the Heat on Monday but logged two rebounds and an assist in eight minutes of action against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Ellis then logged over 10 minutes in an NBA game for the first time since Feb. 11 when he played 19 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. He made the most of those minutes by tying his career-high with seven assists and setting a new career-best in steals with four. He added two points, two rebounds and a block in Sacramento’s 124-120 overtime win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5rZWVwIHlhIGhlYWQgb24gYSBzd2l2ZWwhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9qeUtYSVFxWkR1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vanlLWElRcVpE dTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTYWNyYW1lbnRvIEtpbmdzIChAU2FjcmFtZW50 b0tpbmdzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhY3JhbWVu dG9LaW5ncy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2Mzc1NDc2OTA5OTY2OTk1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Josh Primo: Los Angeles Clippers

Josh Primo made his first NBA appearance since Dec. 16 and his second of the season when he played five minutes and grabbed a rebound against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Primo has been primarily playing for the Ontario Clippers, L.A.’s G League affiliate.

Kira Lewis Jr: Utah Jazz

Kira Lewis Jr. was a healthy scratch for all three of Utah’s games last week.



G League

Alex Reese started last week strong with a 25-point game against Raptors 905. He also logged double-digit performances against the Iowa Wolves and Memphis Hustle. JD Davison performed excellently in the Maine Celtics' second game of a back-to-back against the Wisconsin Herd. He was strong on both ends, logging 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a pair of blocks. Jaden Shackelford also had a 20-point game last week, scoring 24 to help the Oklahoma City Blue score an astounding 160 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pkZGF2 aXNvbjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqZGRhdmlzb24xMDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2JsZWVkZ3Jl ZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNibGVlZGdy ZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbTVQc25XMkJjVCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL201UHNuVzJCY1Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFpbmUg Q2VsdGljcyAoQE1haW5lQ2VsdGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYWluZUNlbHRpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjQwOTEzMjAzMzc4NzEw OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaGFjayBhdHRhY2sg8J+UqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bUpqVGw3dVRrNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21KalRsN3VUazQ8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgT0tDIEJMVUUgKEBva2NibHVlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29rY2JsdWUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjMzNzQwNzY1Nzg0Mjcw MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Before making his second NBA appearance of the season, Primo had a strong outing in Ontario’s lone game last week with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Noah Clowney also had a solid performance in one game for the Long Island Nets last week, finishing with 19 points and five blocks against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob2FoLiAgQ2xvd25leS4gIPCfmK7igI3wn5KoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GdFZUT2N0VXowIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnRWVE9j dFV6MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMb25nIElzbGFuZCBOZXRzIChATG9uZ0lz bGFuZE5ldHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9uZ0lz bGFuZE5ldHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjMzODMwMTY4NTA2MDAxOTg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob2FoIENsb3duZXkgZmlnaHRzIHRvIHRoZSByaW0gZm9yIOKcjO+4 jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ25uc3dtTUVFbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NubnN3bU1FRW08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG9uZyBJc2xhbmQg TmV0cyAoQExvbmdJc2xhbmROZXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xvbmdJc2xhbmROZXRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYzMzU3NTUyNTEzODA2 NjIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=