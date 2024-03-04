Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Tide Watch: Brandon Miller logs first NBA double-double

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league.

Every week, Tide Illustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Advertisement

Brandon Miller played in three of Charlotte’s four games last week. In a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, Miller logged 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Milwaukee on Tuesday. He had 21 points, seven rebounds and an assist in Charlotte on Thursday.

Miller missed the Hornets' 121-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday due to a lower back contusion. He returned for Charlotte’s clash against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and benefited from the one-game break. He dropped his first career NBA double-double with 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. He also added three assists and a block in 37 minutes of action.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

One week after former Alabama forward Herb Jones earned a career-high seven steals in a game, Collin Sexton set his career mark in the same category.

Sexton had six steals during one of his best performances of the season so far. He added 22 points, one rebound and three assists in 29 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The former Alabama guard continues to live up to his “Young Bull” nickname on both ends of the floor.

Sexton followed up his career performance with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. He finished the week with 18 points, one rebound and five assists against the Miami Heat.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones finished in double figures in two of New Orleans’ three games last week. He started the week with 15 points, one rebound, one assist and a pair of steals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He then scored 14 points and added four rebounds, one assist and a block in the first game of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers.

In the second game of the back-to-back Jones logged six points, one rebound, one assist and a pair of steals in New Orleans’ 129-102 win over Indiana on Friday. Despite a slow start to March, Jones averaged a solid 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in February.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Keon Ellis played in two of Sacramento’s three games last week. He was a healthy scratch for the Kings’ game against the Heat on Monday but logged two rebounds and an assist in eight minutes of action against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Ellis then logged over 10 minutes in an NBA game for the first time since Feb. 11 when he played 19 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. He made the most of those minutes by tying his career-high with seven assists and setting a new career-best in steals with four. He added two points, two rebounds and a block in Sacramento’s 124-120 overtime win.

Josh Primo: Los Angeles Clippers

Josh Primo made his first NBA appearance since Dec. 16 and his second of the season when he played five minutes and grabbed a rebound against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Primo has been primarily playing for the Ontario Clippers, L.A.’s G League affiliate.

Kira Lewis Jr: Utah Jazz

Kira Lewis Jr. was a healthy scratch for all three of Utah’s games last week.


G League

Alex Reese started last week strong with a 25-point game against Raptors 905. He also logged double-digit performances against the Iowa Wolves and Memphis Hustle.

JD Davison performed excellently in the Maine Celtics' second game of a back-to-back against the Wisconsin Herd. He was strong on both ends, logging 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a pair of blocks. Jaden Shackelford also had a 20-point game last week, scoring 24 to help the Oklahoma City Blue score an astounding 160 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Before making his second NBA appearance of the season, Primo had a strong outing in Ontario’s lone game last week with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Noah Clowney also had a solid performance in one game for the Long Island Nets last week, finishing with 19 points and five blocks against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week:

Alex Reese: Rip City Remix

Feb. 27: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Raptors 905.

March 1: 13 points, 2 rebounds vs. Iowa.

March 3: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks vs. Memphis.

Jaden Shackelford: Oklahoma City Blue

Feb. 26: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals vs. the Austin Spurs.

Feb. 28: 6 points, 4 rebounds vs. Santa Cruz.

Feb. 29: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal vs. Santa Cruz

JD Davison: Maine Celtics

March 1: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block vs. Wisconsin.

March 2: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks vs. Wisconsin.

Josh Primo: Ontario Clippers

Feb. 29: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Sioux Falls.

Kira Lewis Jr: Salt Lake City Stars

Did not appear for the Stars last week.

Noah Clowney: Long Island Nets

Feb. 29: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks vs. Grand Rapids.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement