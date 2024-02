With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, Tide Illustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller followed up his career-high 35-point game against the Indiana Pacers by becoming the first rookie in Hornets franchise history to log back-to-back 30-plus scoring performances. Miller started last week by scoring 33 points, knocking down 13 shots, including five 3s and adding four rebounds, three assists and four steals in the Hornets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCByb29raWUgaW4gZnJhbmNoaXNlIGhpc3Rvcnkgd2l0aCBi YWNrIHRvIGJhY2sgMzArIFBUIGdhbWVzIPCfmKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzlMWHF3akoybVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85TFhxd2pKMm1W PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoYXJsb3R0ZSBIb3JuZXRzIChAaG9ybmV0cykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ob3JuZXRzL3N0YXR1cy8x NzU0OTIxMDEwMDUzMTYxMzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Miller’s scoring dropped slightly, but he continues to put up strong numbers and create highlight plays in his rookie season. He scored 20 points, along with four rebounds, one assist, one block and a pair of steals against the Toronto Raptors.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFuZG9uIE1pbGxlciBjaGFzZXMgZG93biB0aGUgYmxvY2sgb24g b25lIGVuZCBhbmQgdGhlbiBoaXRzIHRoZSB0cmlwbGUgb24gdGhlIG90aGVy ISDwn5KqPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgTm8uIDIgcGljayBpbiB0aGUgMjAyMyBkcmFm dCBpcyBjb21pbmcgb2ZmIGJhY2stdG8tYmFjayAzMCsgcG9pbnQgZ2FtZXMu PGJyPjxicj5SYXB0b3JzLUhvcm5ldHMgfCBMaXZlIG9uIHRoZSBOQkEgQXBw PGJyPvCfk7IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hlTkxjZnZGc28iPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IZU5MY2Z2RnNvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vT0RxSFAxZGtoaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09EcUhQMWRraGg8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkJBIChATkJBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05CQS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NTM5MTEwOTI5MzkwODEwNT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Miller finished the week with a pair of double-digit scoring outings. He had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block and a steal against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. He then helped Charlotte get its first win since Jan. 22 with 18 points, six rebounds and an assist in the Hornets’ 115-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton finished in double figures in both of Utah’s games this week. He logged 14 points and added four assists in the Jazz’s 124-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hbmQgdGhhdCYjMzk7cyBvbiDwk4SAIGJ1bGx5IPCThIAgYmFsbCBi dWNrZXRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9U YWtlTm90ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Rh a2VOb3RlPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29s bGluU2V4dG9uMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvbGxpbnNleHRv bjAyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZlBsYTNZNTlvdyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZQbGEzWTU5b3c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVXRhaCBK YXp6IChAdXRhaGphenopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v dXRhaGphenovc3RhdHVzLzE3NTUwNjQ5ODI2Mjk0Nzg2NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In Utah’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Sexton had a productive outing with 19 points, four rebounds, eight assists and a block. He’s averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 45.0% from 3-point range in February.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5rZWVwICYjMzk7ZW0gY29taW4mIzM5OyBjb2xsaW4g8J+Or/Cfjq/w n46vPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Rha2VO b3RlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU5v dGU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xsaW5T ZXh0b24wMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29sbGluU2V4dG9uMDI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VRjhKcWZjRjdhIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVUY4SnFmY0Y3YTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVdGFoIEpheno8 KEB1dGFoamF6eikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91dGFo amF6ei9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NTc5NzMwNTEwMDUxNzU4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones returned to the Pelicans rotation last week after missing two games with a thigh injury. He finished in double figures in three of the Pelicans’ last four games. Jones’ best performance came in New Orleans’ most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaDNiUWl3Y0hmdSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2gzYlFpd2NIZnU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmV3 IE9ybGVhbnMgUGVsaWNhbnMgKEBQZWxpY2Fuc05CQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZWxpY2Fuc05CQS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjUyODk3 ODc1ODY4NDc1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMSwg MjAyND

Earlier in the week Jones logged 13 points, a pair of assists and two steals against the Lakers. He also had 13 points, along with seven rebounds and two assists against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. His lone single-digit scoring performance came against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, his first game back from injury. Jones finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

After serving as a two-way player to start the season, Ellis was signed to a multi-year NBA contract by the Kings on Friday. He’s been with Sacramento since going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Last season for the Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton, Ellis averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 23 regular season games.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgU2FjcmFtZW50byBLaW5ncyBhcmUgc2lnbmluZyBndWFyZCBL ZW9uIEVsbGlzIG9uIGEgbmV3IHRocmVlLXllYXIgY29udHJhY3QsIENvcmV5 IE1hcmN1bSBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V6U3Bv cnRzR3JvdXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGV6c3BvcnRzZ3JvdXA8 L2E+IHRlbGxzIEVTUE4uIEVsbGlzIGhhZCBiZWVuIG9uIGEgdHdvLXdheSBk ZWFsIGFuZCBub3cgZ2V0cyBhIHN0YW5kYXJkIE5CQSBkZWFsIGFmdGVyIHJp c2luZyBmcm9tIGFuIHVuZHJhZnRlZCBwbGF5ZXIgb3V0IG9mIEFsYWJhbWEu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RM1Z2dzZvSFBWIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUTNWdnc2b0hQVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZHJpYW4gV29qbmFy b3dza2kgKEB3b2plc3BuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dvamVzcG4vc3RhdHVzLzE3NTYwMDY2MDEzNTIyMjg4NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Last week Ellis made his first NBA appearance since Jan. 18 when he played three minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Monday. He played six minutes and had one rebound and two assists against the Denver Nuggets on Friday and ended the week by playing 17 minutes, the most he’s played in a game since Dec. 22, against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Ellis finished with five points, one rebound, one assist and a block.

Noah Clowney: Brooklyn Nets

Clowney made his first NBA appearance since Jan. 29 when he logged two points and a rebound in four minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He played in two more games for Brooklyn last week, scoring eight points, along with four rebounds and an assist against the Cavaliers and logged three points in four minutes of action against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Clowney has now played in six games for Brooklyn during his rookie campaign.

Kira Lewis Jr.: Utah Jazz

Lewis, who hasn’t made an NBA appearance since Jan. 26 was moved in yet another trade this season. After being sent to Toronto from the New Orleans Pelicans, Lewis was dealt to the Jazz on Thursday. He has yet to suit up for Utah.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xsaW4gU2V4dG9uIGFuZCBLaXJhIExld2lzIGluIFV0YWguPGJy Pjxicj5UaGUgQWxhYmFtYSBKYXp6LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v TXZRZlFOTkJ1dyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL012UWZRTk5CdXc8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSmFjayBLbm93bHRvbiAoQEphY2tLbm93bHRvbl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFja0tub3dsdG9uXy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1 NTYxNzExMTcxODk3Nzc3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

G League

Lewis did play his final game in a Raptors 905 uniform last Monday. He ended his short stint in Toronto with 20 points, three rebounds and six assists against the Long Island Nets. Clowney had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks in the same game. Elsewhere Alex Reese had three double-digit scoring performances for the Rip City Remix last week, including a 20-point outing against the Motor City Cruise. JD Davison exploded for 38 points, along with five rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals for the Maine Celtics against Motor City. Jaden Shackelford also had a 30 point outing last week against the Stockton Kings.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KRCBEYXZpc29uIGlzIGRyb3BwaW7igJkgc29tZSBTRVJJT1VTIGRp bWVzISDwn5iyPGJyPjxicj5Mb29rIGF0IHRoZSBzd2VldCBvdmVyLXRoZS1o ZWFkIGxvYiB0byBLeWxvciBLZWxseS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYWluZUNlbHRpY3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1h aW5lQ2VsdGljczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Z4MDZZd3ha RnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92eDA2WXd4WkZ5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5CQSBHIExlYWd1ZSAoQG5iYWdsZWFndWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmJhZ2xlYWd1ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjM5NzMxMjk3OTQ2 NDU0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNiBQVFMgfCA0IFJFQiB8IDMgQVNUIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pkZGF2aXNvbjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBqZGRhdmlzb24xMDwvYT4gYXQgdGhlIGhhbGYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGVlZGdyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxlZWRncmVlbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRCaEtNb1FpMHYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS80QmhLTW9RaTB2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1haW5lIENlbHRpY3MgKEBN YWluZUNlbHRpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFp bmVDZWx0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU2MzkzNzQ4Mjk5MTkwNTg4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KIFNoYWNrIHdlbnQgdG8gd29yayBhbmQgaGl0IDcgdGhyZWVzIPCf jq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT0tDQmx1 ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09LQ0JsdWU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ba0FvTGM4aTFVIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vQWtBb0xjOGkxVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPS0MgQkxVRSAo QG9rY2JsdWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2tjYmx1 ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NTgyMjU0NzExMzgxNjEwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week: