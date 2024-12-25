Tide rewind: A look back at Alabama football's 10 best moments of 2024

It’s been an up-and-down 2024 season for Alabama football, but there was still plenty to celebrate in Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. While the Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff, it recorded another signature win over Georgia and extended its Iron Bowl winning streak to five games.

No. 11 Alabama (9-3) will look to finish out the year with a win over Michigan (7-5) on Dec. 31. However, before we close the books on 2024, here’s a look back at some of the best moments from the past season.