Tide Pod: Where do Alabama's CFP hopes lie after Iron Bowl win

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The show starts with a discussion on what the win means for Kalen DeBoer and Jalen Milroe’s legacies and Alabama’s pending offseason. Jack and Tony dive into how Alabama won the Iron Bowl, including Milroe’s big impact despite a few turnovers, huge days for Jam Miller and Germie Bernard and how the Tide’s defense stifled Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter with key contributions from Malachi Moore, Bray Hubbard and others. The show finishes with Tony’s take on DeBoer’s weak message to the CFP committee and how Alabama can get in after another chaotic week of college football.

Watch above or listen on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3h5ItacoHLcWm7dK15Lula?si=5f516bdb9b224656