Tide Pod: Where Alabama basketball stands after seven-game gauntlet

Jack and Tony take the pulse of Alabama basketball after seven straight games against Power Five opponents. The show starts with a discussion on the biggest surprises on Alabama's roster, favorite moments from the past seven games and why the SEC is the best conference in the country. The show continues with the biggest disappointment of the Tide's season so far and which player will be the biggest riser on the roster as Alabama heads toward SEC play.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1POYtAlCRnRniXbsZVWdYv?si=HUOuZpqRQxyR9_2U-1tMKg