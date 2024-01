TideIllustrated

In this week's Tide Pod, we break down Alabama coach Nick Saban's shocking retirement and discuss the possible replacements for the seven-time national champion. Tony breaks down each candidate, including Steve Sarkisian, Mike Norvell, Lane Kiffin and others, how they would potentially fit in and improve Alabama's program and other coaching changes that could come as a result of Saban's departure. We also talk about which potential player departures would have the biggest impact on the Crimson Tide. We finish by discussing Saban's legacy at Alabama, what he meant to those on and off the field and our favorite Saban memories.