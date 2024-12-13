Tide Pod: Top transfer targets + Alabama players talk bowl game status

The show begins with Tony's take on Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan's decision to enter the portal before Jack and Tony break down each of Alabama's top targets in the transfer portal, including WR Kevin Concepcion, TE Luke Hasz and DL Kelby Collins. The show continues with the latest on Parker Brailsford's decision to return to Alabama and what it means for the future of Alabama's offensive line. Jack and Tony why Jalen Milroe, Jihaad Campbell and others decided to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl before the show finishes with a preview of Alabama basketball's matchup against Creighton.