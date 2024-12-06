Tide Pod: Signing day recap, Alabama adds 21 new players

Jack and Tony discuss Alabama's 2025 signing class. The show begins with what Kalen DeBoer said about his first full recruiting class at Alabama. Jack and Tony give out their signing day superlatives, including offensive and defensive MVPs, sleeper signings, most likely players to make an impact in Year 1 and future fan favorites. The show continues with Alabama's College Football Playoff outlook and Tony gives his take on where the Tide stands after the penultimate playoff rankings. Jack and Tony pick the championship games to close the show.

Watch above or listen to the show on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6blUeYImrM1mdFLp861rS3?si=cf2009beb3cf4b3f