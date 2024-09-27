Jack and Tony preview No. 4 Alabama's MASSIVE clash against No. 2 Georgia. The show starts with their quick thoughts on the matchup and a look at the official injury report for the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. Tony goes through his five things to watch in the game, including a potential Jalen Milroe Heisman bump, a personal game for Justice Haynes, a battle in the trenches between two of the most physical teams in the country, Kane Wommack's "unstoppable force" defense vs. Georgia's "immovable" OL, five players to watch on Georgia and how Alabama feels about being home underdogs for the first time since 2007.

The show finishes with Jack and Tony's score predictions and players to watch and their Week 5 pick 'em games across CFB.