SEC posts initial availability report for No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt

The SEC posted the initial availability reports for both No. 1 Alabama and Vanderbilt ahead of Saturday's matchup.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
How Domani Jackson has set an example for Alabama’s cornerbacks

Domani Jackson set an example for Alabama's other cornerbacks with his interception Saturday.

 • Jack Knowlton
A new competition is fueling Alabama's offensive linemen

Tyler Booker is generally modest, but the lineman couldn’t help himself when explaining Alabama's newest competition

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama WR coach JaMarcus Shephard provides impromptu recruiting pitch

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What began with a question about cornerback Domani Jackson ended with a full-on recruiting pitch

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Kalen DeBoer issues injury report on two Alabama players

Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on Kendrick Law and DeVonta Smith ahead of Alabama's game against Vanderbilt.

 • Tony Tsoukalas

Published Oct 4, 2024
Tide Pod: Newly crowned No. 1 Alabama travels to face Vanderbilt
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jack and Tony preview Alabama's road clash against Vanderbilt. The show starts with a look at how the Tide is avoiding rat traps and turning the page after its massive win over Georgia, plus Kalen DeBoer comments on his fourth quarter game management. Tony gives an injury update then takes a deep dive into the latest on Alabama's OL, including a new competition within the group and how a whirlwind offseason landed Parker Brailsford in Tuscaloosa. The show continues with the latest on Alabama's wide receivers and defensive backs before discussing the threat of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, a possible get-right game for Alabama's running backs and Jalen Milroe's potentially historic season. The show finishes with game picks and players to watch.

