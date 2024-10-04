Tide Pod: Newly crowned No. 1 Alabama travels to face Vanderbilt

Jack and Tony preview Alabama's road clash against Vanderbilt. The show starts with a look at how the Tide is avoiding rat traps and turning the page after its massive win over Georgia, plus Kalen DeBoer comments on his fourth quarter game management. Tony gives an injury update then takes a deep dive into the latest on Alabama's OL, including a new competition within the group and how a whirlwind offseason landed Parker Brailsford in Tuscaloosa. The show continues with the latest on Alabama's wide receivers and defensive backs before discussing the threat of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, a possible get-right game for Alabama's running backs and Jalen Milroe's potentially historic season. The show finishes with game picks and players to watch.