Jack and Tony break down the latest headlines and updates as Alabama fall camp shifts to the first practices of the season. The show kicks off with the wild accusation by Miami (OH) coach Chuck Martin that Alabama tampered for kicker Graham Nicholson. The show continues with a recap of Kalen DeBoer's latest press conference before diving into the biggest storylines heading into Week 1, including defensive intensity during the Tide's second scrimmage, the RT battle & Kadyn Proctor's progress, RB injury updates, secondary stars and who will be Alabama's returners. The show wraps up a discussion on the best potential international locations for an Alabama game.