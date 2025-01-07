Tide Pod: Hoops rolls Oklahoma + Alabama football retains two key defenders

Jack and Tony recap Alabama basketball’s 107-79 win over Oklahoma. The show starts with their thoughts on Mark Sears’ near-perfect performance, Clifford Omouryi’s strong offensive night and Grant Nelson’s continued dominance. Jack and Tony also discuss Alabama’s defensive effort vs. OU guard Jeremiah Fears and Nate Oats’ comments on wanting a complete defensive performance. The show finishes with a look at Alabama football’s key returners on defense and the Tide’s roster outlook after the winter portal window.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/TIDEPODOURECAP