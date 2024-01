Jack and Tony discuss Chris Braswell, Justin Eboigbe and Will Reichard’s participation in the upcoming Senior Bowl and some NFL Draft projections for those who declared. They also discuss Ryan Williams re-committing to Alabama, Jalen Milroe’s comments about Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and the QB situation. Jordan dives into Alabama basketball's 6-1 start to SEC play. Jordan and Jack preview Georgia and discuss five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr.’s recent visits to Tuscaloosa and what Alabama’s 2024/25 roster might look like.

